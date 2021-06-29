Firework sales begin in Clark County with warning

The sale of legal fireworks in Clark County began Monday, accompanied by a warning from public safety officials to avoid the dangerous devices that fly, spin or explode.

At a news conference on Monday, Clark County Fire Inspector Nick Giolito stressed the importance of buying only so-called “safe-and-sane” fireworks and avoiding the illicit products, which present a much greater fire hazard.

“The fireworks that are illegal will shoot up in the air, they will explode, and they will twirl on the ground,” Giolito said. “Those are ones that are uncontrollable and generally have fall-out ranges and if you’re within that fall-out range you could easily catch something on fire.”

In addition to avoiding illegal fireworks, residents are encouraged to report their use at ISpyFireworks.com. Reports to the ISpy website do not result in police dispatch, but the data is used to document problem areas and plan future enforcement efforts. Last year, the website received 27,194 complaints, including more than 17,332 on July 4, according to the county.

Hefty fines for infractions

In partnership with other local agencies, the Clark County Fire Department will, however, be patrolling targeted areas over the weekend and can issue citations carrying fines of $250 to $1,000.

“Quite often they will light it up right in front of us and they don’t even know we’re standing there,” Giolito said.

Giolito noted that “safe and sane” fireworks can be legally fired from Monday through July 4 in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson and Clark County, and reminded residents that they should only call 911 during life-threatening police, medical or fire emergencies. The public may call 311 to report illegal fireworks but are urged instead to use the ISpy website, given the anticipated high volume of calls.

All fireworks are illegal on parks and public lands, including Lake Mead, Red Rock Canyon and Mount Charleston, all of which are tinder dry because of the drought and low humidity.

At the news conference, Giolito demonstrated a “safe and sane” fireworks inspection at a Phantom fireworks booth in the parking lot of the Terrible’s station at 3428 St. Rose Parkway. These inspections must be done to every one of the roughly 103 fireworks booths across the valley, with each lasting 30 to 45 minutes.

Inspectors ensure booths are an appropriate distance from any gas pump, are anchored correctly and check individual items for sale. If an illegal firework is found, the inspector removes it and can close the booth.

Even when using using “safe and sane” fireworks, Giolito still urged caution. He said a sparkler can burn more than 1,200 degrees and cause burns or ignite fires.

“The simplest sparkler has caught articles of clothing on fire,” he said.

The National Fire Protection Association estimates that fireworks start an average of 19,500 fires per year in the U.S. and that burns account for 44 percent of the 9,100 injuries treated in emergency rooms in the month surrounding July 4. More than one-third of fireworks injuries occur in kids under 15.

The public is encouraged to enjoy professionally licensed fireworks shows scheduled on the holiday weekend. A list of shows approved by Clark County’s Building and Fire Prevention Department is posted on the “You Light It, We Write It” campaign website.

The largest public fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. on July 4 and launch shells from the rooftops of six major resorts in the Las Vegas Valley.

The city of Las Vegas will also hold a fireworks safety demonstration at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the Fire Training Center, 633 N. Mojave Road.

Advice for the do-it-yourself set

If you plan to set off legal fireworks yourself, American Medical Response Las Vegas and MedicWest recommend you follow these steps:

— Read and follow all instructions on the packaging.

— Keep a bucket of water or a hose nearby as a precaution.

— Wear eye protection.

— Do not use fireworks while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

— Ignite only one firework at a time and never attempt to relight duds.

— Do not aim, throw or point fireworks at people, animals, vehicles, or structures.

— Never give fireworks to children.

Contact Mathew Miranda at mmiranda@reviewjournal.com. Follow mathewjmiranda on Twitter.