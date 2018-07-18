Fougere on track for big win in Clark County special election

Aaron Manfredi, a nonprofit executive, won the June 12 election by four votes, but Clark County commissioners voted to redo the election after it was discovered that as many as 43 people voted twice due to a combination of human error and technical problems.

Thomas Fougere, Republican candidate for Clark County Public Administrator, is photographed at the Las Vegas Review-Journal offices on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Aaron Manfredi, Republican candidate for Clark County Public Administrator, is photographed at the Las Vegas Review-Journal offices on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Thomas Fougere is poised to clinch victory in the Republican primary for Clark County’s public administrator office.

Early results from Tuesday’s special election show Fougere with a more than 20-percentage point lead against Aaron Manfredi.

“I’ve been working very hard. It looks as if our efforts have been working,” Fougere said. “I look forward to the election in November.”

Fougere, a real estate broker, had a nearly 6,000-vote lead out of the more than 25,000 ballots counted.

Manfredi, a nonprofit executive, won the June 12 election by four votes, but Clark County commissioners voted to redo the election after it was discovered that as many as 43 people voted twice due to a combination of human error and technical problems.

Some 74,000 Republican voters who voted during the June 12 primary were sent ballots for the special election.

The winner will face Democrat Robert Telles in the Nov. 6 general election.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.