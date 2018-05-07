Gardner leaves CCSD race to work for Nevada attorney general

David Gardner, who sponsored the Clark County School District reorganization bill in 2015, is suspending his campaign to become a school board trustee to take a job as senior deputy in the Nevada attorney general’s office.

David Gardner speaks during a video conference hearing at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

A former Republican assemblyman seeking a seat on the Clark County School Board suspended his campaign on Monday.

That has been a dream job for Gardner since he got his law degree, he said in an exclusive interview with the Review-Journal.

“When it came down to it, this was something I had been trying to get into since I became an attorney,” he said. “It was an opportunity that I’ve been seeking for a while.”

Gardner’s time with the attorney general’s office could be short, however. Incumbent Adam Laxalt is running for governor, and a new attorney general will be elected in November. Gardner said the opportunity was too good to pass up, even with the possibility that a new boss could bring in a whole new staff.

The reorganization bill drastically changed how the school district does business, and is aimed at putting more decision-making into the hands of principals and school communities.

During his school board campaign, Gardner estimated he and volunteers had knocked on 60 percent of the doors in District F, which represents the southwest part of Las Vegas Valley. The seat is up for grabs because Trustee Carolyn Edwards cannot run again due to term limits.

Gardner was the first to announce his intention to run for the seat in August, but was joined by eight other candidates during the filing period. Gardner said he is endorsing Jacquelyn Trumbull for the seat. Gardner said he knows Trumbull through friends of friends and they had similar views of some of the issues facing the school district.

