GOP lawmaker sets sights on Clark County Commission

Assemblymember Heidi Kasama announced her candidacy for Clark County Commission, in hopes of defeating Democratic Commissioner Justin Jones.

MDMA contributed to two EDC weekend deaths in Las Vegas, coroner says

Assemblymember Heidi Kasama has announced plans to run for a position on the Clark County Commission. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Assemblymember Heidi Kasama, R-Las Vegas, announced Tuesday her candidacy for the Clark County Commission in hopes of defeating Democratic Commissioner Justin Jones.

Kasama said in a statement it has been an honor to serve her constituents in the Nevada Assembly, “however, many of the challenges our families face, from public safety, zoning, high cost of living and attainable housing are decided right here at the county level.”

The three-term legislator, businesswoman and former accountant aims to use her experience in fiscal management and public service to address those issues.

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman had originally aimed her sights on the seat, but she withdrew her candidacy to take a position in the Trump administration.

As commissioner, Kasama said she would scrutinize every dollar, support small businesses and prioritize core services, she said.

“Inflation continues to strain family budgets, making it harder to put food on the table and fuel in our cars. It’s time for a fiscal hawk who knows how to manage a budget,” she said in the statement.

She will also support law enforcement and demand transparency in the county government.

Kasama was first elected to the Nevada State Assembly in 2020 and was re-elected in 2022 and 2024 in the competitive Assembly District 2, which covers parts of Summerlin.

Before her time in the Legislature, Kasama worked as a certified public accountant and a real estate agent, founding her own brokerage in 2004.

In 2023, Kasama announced she’d run for Congress against Democratic Rep. Susie Lee, but she dropped from the race to run for re-election in the Assembly and help Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo in his efforts to fend off a Democratic supermajority in the Legislature.

Jones recently survived a challenge to his law license after the State Bar of Nevada accused him of misconduct related to a controversial housing development on Blue Mountain Hill.

The county last year settled legal battle with developer Jim Rhodes’ Gypsum Resources LLC, which cost taxpayers $80 million.

The official candidate filing is March 2026.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.