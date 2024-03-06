Got parks? County commissioners approve nearly $125M for park projects
Clark County commissioners approved nearly $125 million in funding for certain projects and park renovations across the valley.
A park near you could be getting a face lift.
That’s after Clark County commissioners approved nearly $125 million in funding for projects and park renovations across the valley during a meeting Tuesday.
Commissioners voted to allocate $104 million from a fund earmarked for parks and recreation improvements, designating the money for park projects and renovations in each commissioners’ district.
The allocation also includes $10 million each for the design and construction of the James Regional Recreation Center and the Mountains Edge Recreation Center. Commissioners also approved an additional $6.3 million each for those projects, funded by residential construction tax funds.
Other parks got allocations, too.
Commissioners approved a $2.5 million allocation of residential construction tax funds for the second phase of design for Echo Trail Park and $5.8 million for improvements to Logandale Sports Complex, which were funded by interest collected on a certain bond.
