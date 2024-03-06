66°F
Got parks? County commissioners approve nearly $125M for park projects

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2024 - 5:37 pm
 
An aerial view of Echo Trail Park, on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. County commissioner ...
An aerial view of Echo Trail Park, on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. County commissioners approved a $2.5 million allocation of residential construction tax funds for the second phase of design for the park. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A park near you could be getting a face lift.

That’s after Clark County commissioners approved nearly $125 million in funding for projects and park renovations across the valley during a meeting Tuesday.

Commissioners voted to allocate $104 million from a fund earmarked for parks and recreation improvements, designating the money for park projects and renovations in each commissioners’ district.

The allocation also includes $10 million each for the design and construction of the James Regional Recreation Center and the Mountains Edge Recreation Center. Commissioners also approved an additional $6.3 million each for those projects, funded by residential construction tax funds.

Other parks got allocations, too.

Commissioners approved a $2.5 million allocation of residential construction tax funds for the second phase of design for Echo Trail Park and $5.8 million for improvements to Logandale Sports Complex, which were funded by interest collected on a certain bond.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.

