Governor appoints two Clark County judges

Gov. Brian Sandoval announced the appointments of two Clark County district judges Thursday.

Tierra Jones and Mark Bailus will fill vacancies left by Jessie Walsh and David Barker, respectively, according to a statement released by the governor’s communications director, Mari N. St. Martin. Both appointees reside in Las Vegas.

Jones serves as a Clark County deputy district attorney and prosecutes criminal cases. She previously has worked for the Nye County district attorney’s office and the Clark County public defender’s office.

Bailus is employed at a private law firm, Bailus Cook & Kelesis, with a focus on civil and criminal litigation and appeals. Prior to his experience in private practice, Bailus acted as vice president for Nevada Beverage Company. He also has worked for the Clark County special public defender’s office.

