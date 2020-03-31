Health district to consider funding $3M annex for COVID-19 isolation

The Southern Nevada Health District called an emergency meeting of its board on Tuesday to consider allocating $3 million for an isolation facility for COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Fermin Leguen, Southern Nevada Health District acting health officer, poses for a photograph outside of the SNHD, in Las Vegas on Friday, March 27, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

The Southern Nevada Health District has called an emergency meeting of its board on Tuesday to consider allocating $3 million for an isolation facility for people who test positive for the coronavirus.

Board of Health Chair Scott Black said the facility would be a safe place to isolate for people who test positive for the virus but don’t need to be hospitalized. It would primarily serve the homeless population and those living in a group setting, such as a nursing home or assisted living facility. It could also serve visitors to the region who do not have a place in which to isolate themselves.

“The last thing we need to do, want to do or can afford to do is clog our hospitals up with patients who can be quarantined in a separate place,” he said.

The modular building would be erected on health district property, he said.

Four out of five people infected by the new coronavirus develop mild symptoms, according to public health authorities. Those who don’t need to be hospitalized typically are asked to isolate themselves at home to minimize the chances of transmitting COVID-19. But self-isolation poses particular challenges to those without a place to call home or who live in a group setting.

Under the proposal, the Federal Emergency Management Agency would reimburse for 75 percent of the cost of an annex at the district’s offices at 280 S. Decatur Blvd.

The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday. A district spokeswoman said that all board members would be participating by conference call and that the public could comment by conference call.

“The intent is for this to be held via phone and to follow current directives for public gatherings,” spokeswoman Jennifer Sizemore said.

The conference call number is 702-359-0270, and the conference code is 832879.

