Health District vaccine appointment system back online

Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The online vaccine appointment system used by the Southern Nevada Health District is back online, the agency said Monday in a news release.

Individuals can make appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations, routine immunizations and monkeypox vaccinations.

If appointments are not available, the Health District encourages individuals to check the appointment portal at https://vax4nv.nv.gov/s/vaccine-type for updates.