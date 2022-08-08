92°F
Health District vaccine appointment system back online

August 8, 2022 - 9:13 am
 
The online vaccine appointment system used by the Southern Nevada Health District is back online, the agency said Monday in a news release.

Individuals can make appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations, routine immunizations and monkeypox vaccinations.

If appointments are not available, the Health District encourages individuals to check the appointment portal at https://vax4nv.nv.gov/s/vaccine-type for updates.

