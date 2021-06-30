Health officials give update on COVID-19 trends in Clark County — WATCH LIVE
Southern Nevada health officials are scheduled to give an overview of current COVID-19 trends and vaccination rates.
Officials with Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health District on Wednesday were scheduled to provide an overview of current COVID-19 trends in the community and an update on vaccination rates.
Scheduled to speak at the 9:30 a.m. news briefing were Dr. Fermin Leguen, district health officer; County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, commission chair and vice chair of the health district’s Board of Health; and North Las Vegas Councilman Scott Black, chair of the Board of Health.
Among other things, the officials were expected to discuss rising numbers of new COVID-19 cases in the county and the role played by the so-called delta variant of the coronavirus, which now accounts for nearly half of the new cases in Nevada.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
