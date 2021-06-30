82°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Clark County

Health officials give update on COVID-19 trends in Clark County — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2021 - 9:01 am
 
El doctor Fermín Leguen, jefe de salud en funciones del Distrito de Salud del Sur de Nevada, h ...
El doctor Fermín Leguen, jefe de salud en funciones del Distrito de Salud del Sur de Nevada, habla durante una vista previa de un centro de pruebas de COVID-19 en Texas Station, en North Las Vegas el jueves, 12 de noviembre de 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Officials with Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health District on Wednesday were scheduled to provide an overview of current COVID-19 trends in the community and an update on vaccination rates.

Scheduled to speak at the 9:30 a.m. news briefing were Dr. Fermin Leguen, district health officer; County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, commission chair and vice chair of the health district’s Board of Health; and North Las Vegas Councilman Scott Black, chair of the Board of Health.

Among other things, the officials were expected to discuss rising numbers of new COVID-19 cases in the county and the role played by the so-called delta variant of the coronavirus, which now accounts for nearly half of the new cases in Nevada.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada reports 625 new COVID cases as other metrics rise
Nevada reports 625 new COVID cases as other metrics rise
2
New eviction bill seen as compromise but has also drawn criticism
New eviction bill seen as compromise but has also drawn criticism
3
Proposed federal grant program could bolster Lake Mead water levels
Proposed federal grant program could bolster Lake Mead water levels
4
Nevada adds 915 new COVID-19 cases as positivity rate jumps
Nevada adds 915 new COVID-19 cases as positivity rate jumps
5
Clark County’s ban on short-term rentals failed. Enter regulations.
Clark County’s ban on short-term rentals failed. Enter regulations.
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Read More