Health officials give update on COVID-19 trends in Clark County — WATCH LIVE

Southern Nevada health officials are scheduled to give an overview of current COVID-19 trends and vaccination rates.

El doctor Fermín Leguen, jefe de salud en funciones del Distrito de Salud del Sur de Nevada, habla durante una vista previa de un centro de pruebas de COVID-19 en Texas Station, en North Las Vegas el jueves, 12 de noviembre de 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Officials with Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health District on Wednesday were scheduled to provide an overview of current COVID-19 trends in the community and an update on vaccination rates.

Scheduled to speak at the 9:30 a.m. news briefing were Dr. Fermin Leguen, district health officer; County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, commission chair and vice chair of the health district’s Board of Health; and North Las Vegas Councilman Scott Black, chair of the Board of Health.

Among other things, the officials were expected to discuss rising numbers of new COVID-19 cases in the county and the role played by the so-called delta variant of the coronavirus, which now accounts for nearly half of the new cases in Nevada.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

