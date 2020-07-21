108°F
Clark County

Health officials update plans for more COVID-19 contact tracing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2020 - 1:56 pm
 
Updated July 21, 2020 - 2:19 pm

Health officials will hold a news conference Tuesday to announce plans to increase contact tracing of local COVID-19 cases as they battle rising case numbers and infection rates in Clark County.

The 2 p.m. news conference also will call upon those who test positive for the virus and their closest contacts to follow self-isolation instructions and other guidelines to help slow the virus’ spread, a release said.

Contact tracing involves identifying people who have tested positive for the coronavirus as well as their close contacts, then notifying and monitoring others who may have been exposed to the virus through them.

The identity of the person who tested positive is kept confidential during the notification process, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states, to protect their private medical information.

They also asked residents who test positive for COVID-19 and their close contacts to act responsibly and follow self-isolation guidelines.

On Monday, the Southern Nevada Health District announced plans to contract with a Henderson call center to ease the bottleneck and backlog of uncontacted cases by adding 100 full-time positions.

Julia Peek, a deputy administrator with the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, told reporters that the department aims to launch the call center as soon as next week.

A surge of positive COVID-19 cases reported last week overwhelmed the district’s 64 public health investigators, who did not have enough manpower or hours in the day to locate, contact and interview every single person who tested positive.

Though the district has an automated system to contact infected people and request names of close contacts, officials said it has not been as effective as a phone call from an investigator.

Data released Tuesday by the health district puts the county’s total number of cases at 32,025.

Statewide, officials reported 28 deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Tuesday, the largest single-day increase yet. All but two of those deaths were reported in Clark County.

The state’s infection rate continues to climb and as of Tuesday is calculated at 9.47 percent. Experts consider the rate — the number of cases divided by the number of people who have been tested — a better indicator of the outbreaks trend in Nevada than new cases.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

