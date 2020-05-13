Health, public officials to discuss coronavirus effect on Latinos

State, Clark County and Las Vegas officials will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the Latino community.

Dr. Fermin Leguen is the Southern Nevada Health District acting health officer. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Acting Chief Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen of the Southern Nevada Health District will be joined by several officials during the 3:30 p.m. briefing at the health district’s headquarters in Las Vegas.

Participating elected leaders include Las Vegas Councilwoman Olivia Diaz and Councilman Brian Knudsen, county Commissioner Tick Segerblom and Assemblywoman Selena Torres. Dr. Luis Medina-Garcia, an infectious disease specialist, is also expected to attend.

The news conference will be conducted in English and Spanish and cover testing, precautions, trends and recent testing data specific to the Latino community, according to a statement from the health district.

