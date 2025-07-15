Heat ruled a factor in 29 Southern Nevada deaths so far in 2025

The number of deaths in Southern Nevada where heat has been a factor has reached 29 this year, according to a Clark County release.

Over $60M in federal funding for Nevada’s schools on hold

A man cools off by misters along the Las Vegas Strip near Paris Las Vegas as temperatures approach 110 degrees on Monday, July 14, 2025. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The number of heat-related deaths in Southern Nevada has reached 29 this year, according to a Clark County news release.

Monday proved to be the hottest day of 2025 so far in the Las Vegas Valley. The National Weather Service said the official high at Harry Reid International Airport reached 112 degrees, four degrees short of the daily record of 116, set in 1972.

The age of those who suffered heat-related deaths ranged from 28 to 90, according to the news release.

The county coroner’s office said it takes 90 days to investigate most deaths and determine the cause and manner of death. The first heat deaths of 2025 occurred on May 9, when the temperature reached 95 degrees.

Last year’s record-setting heat that topped out at 120 degrees led to 527 heat-related deaths, though experts say heat-related deaths are undercounted throughout the country.

“It is important to note that certain drug classifications make people more susceptible to succumbing to the heat including the use of certain drugs including fentanyl,” the release said. “In addition to the use of drugs, other contributing factors in heat deaths can include illnesses and medical conditions such as cardiovascular disease as well as behaviors such as physical exertion, inappropriate clothing, lack of acclimatization and poor fluid intake.”

Helping prevent heat-related deaths has been a priority of local governments and scientists, especially as climate change contributes to prolonged and more extreme heat waves.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.