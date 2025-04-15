Hello, ‘Filipino Town’: Clark County has a new cultural district

The Clark County Commission approved a resolution declaring a cultural district east of the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate the local Filipino community.

Members of the Filipino American community gather after a Clark County Commission meeting where commissioners approved a cultural designation for Filipino Town in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rozita V. Lee, a senior adviser with the Filipino American Chamber of Commerce, speaks at a Clark County Commission meeting where commissioners approved a cultural designation for Filipino Town in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cheers erupted at a packed Clark County Commission meeting Tuesday after commissioners voted unanimously to establish the second cultural district in the jurisdiction.

The resolution declaring “Filipino Town” official was met by smiling attendees waving small flags of the Philippines and the United States.

“Everybody is so joyful, so joyful for this day,” said Rozita V. Lee, who spearheaded the effort and had the honor of reading the declaration.

“We will continue to work together to make this Filipino Town… the best ever in this nation,” she told the seven commissioners.

Inaugural celebrations are in the works.

“Obviously, we’ll celebrate when we have put the signs up and (have) a lot of big parties,” Commission Chair Tick Segerblom said. “Thank you for your patience and persistence.”

Second cultural district

The 1.2-mile corridor on Maryland Parkway, between Desert Inn and Flamingo roads, is anchored by a Seafood City supermarket and a cluster of Filipino-centered businesses at Boulevard Mall.

It’s believed to be the first official Filipino cultural district in the U.S. and follows the 2023 designation of “Little Ethiopia,” located between Twain and University avenues, near Decatur Boulevard.

Local cultural districts, like those seen in the Los Angeles area, became possible through a 2019 county ordinance.

The application and proposed map for Filipino Town were submitted in September. Property and business owners were contacted earlier this year, and a pair of unincorporated Clark County town advisory boards endorsed the designation, Lee said.

“The establishment of this Cultural District will help preserve and celebrate the culture, commerce, food, celebrations, and religion of Filipino people who have made Clark County their home,” the official resolution states.

More than 200,000 Filipinos live in Nevada, according to the Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce. That’s an explosive growth from the five who were counted during the 1920 U.S. Census, according to Clark County.

Lee has said that the community has changed significantly since she moved here from Hawaii more than 45 years ago.

She said she hoped that the district would further help combat the “regionalistic” nature of Filipinos in the valley, who segregate themselves depending on what part of the Philippines they’re from.

That attitude began to shift when Seafood City opened its doors, leading to the opening of other Filipino-centered businesses in the area.

On Tuesday, Lee touted the Las Vegas Valley’s Filipino community.

“Filipinos make a complete and a wonderful contribution to this state,” she said.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.