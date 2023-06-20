Hello, ‘Little Ethiopia’: Clark County gets first cultural district

The new cultural district “will help preserve and celebrate the culture” of Ethiopian immigrants, the county said in a proclamation.

Girma Zaid, the Little Ethiopia project chair, reacts after lawmakers voted in the Clark County Commission chambers to create the “Little Ethiopia” cultural district in the central valley on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Girma Zaid, left, the Little Ethiopia project chair, and Teklu Tesfaye, the project’s secretary, congratulate each other after lawmakers voted in the Clark County Commission chambers to create the “Little Ethiopia” cultural district in the central valley on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Members of the Ethiopians community wave Ethiopian and American flags as they congratulate one another outside of the Clark County Commission chambers after lawmakers voted to create the “Little Ethiopia” cultural district in the central valley on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Members of the Ethiopian community watch as lawmakers vote in the Clark County Commission chambers to create the “Little Ethiopia” cultural district in the central valley on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

People wave Ethiopian and American flags as they cheer in the Clark County Commission chambers after lawmakers voted to create the “Little Ethiopia” cultural district in the central valley on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Members of the Ethiopians community wave Ethiopian and American flags as they pose for a photo outside of the Clark County Commission chambers after lawmakers voted to create the “Little Ethiopia” cultural district in the central valley on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

It’s official: “Little Ethiopia” on Tuesday became Clark County’s first cultural district.

“Thank you,” project chair Girma Zaid said repeatedly and bowed after county commissioners voted on a resolution to formalize the district.

The designation “will help preserve and celebrate the culture, commerce, food, celebrations, and religion of an estimated Forty Thousand Ethiopian immigrants who have made Clark County their home,” the resolution reads.

The proclamation arrived nearly four years after efforts kicked off to declare the area — located between Twain and University avenues, near Decatur Boulevard — a cultural strip most common in cities like Los Angeles and New York City.

Formal efforts to create the district, pushed by Commissioner Justin Jones, began in the summer of 2019.

Since then, county staff developed a policy and the project leaders presented their vision in town board meetings, also sending hundreds of notices.

Proponents hope that the procedures serve as an outline for future cultural districts.

There are more than 50 Ethiopian businesses within Clark County, including at least 17 restaurants. A large concentration of them fall within the district.

After pandemic-related delays, the project cleared a major hurdle in May, when commissioners voted unanimously to approve the application.

The slow process helped the corridor’s designation because officials were able to capture “the enormity of value you bring to our community,” Commission Chair Jim Gibson said at the time.

Zaid and about a dozen others stood and clapped after the vote. A few carried U.S. and Ethiopian flags with which the group posed for photos outside the Clark County Government Center.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.