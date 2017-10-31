Henderson constable Earl Mitchell to seek seventh term

Earl Mitchell has lived in Nevada since 1975. He served more than 20 years in the Navy and Navy Reserve and worked 22 years as a Henderson police officer before retiring in 2008.

Henderson Constable Earl Mitchell

Henderson Constable Earl Mitchell announced Monday that he will seek re-election for his seventh term.

“During my term as constable for the last 23 years, I have gained a thorough understanding and commitment to provide the citizens of Henderson with a Constable’s office that is efficient, fair, and fiscally responsible,” Mitchell said in a press release announcing his plans to run in 2018.

Constables, elected to four-year terms, are peace officers who typically serve court documents for civil and criminal matters and evictions. Term limits do not apply to constables, as they do most other local and state government offices. Mitchell was first elected in 1994. The position has a base salary of $103,000.

An ethics complaint was filed against Mitchell in 2007 accusing him of failing to properly list his constable post as a source of income on financial disclosure forms. Mitchell listed only his job as a Henderson police officer. The Nevada Ethics Commission ruled that he did not do it intentionally and did not deserve punishment.

Mitchell has lived in Nevada since 1975. He served more than 20 years in the Navy and Navy Reserve and worked 22 years as a Henderson police officer before retiring in 2008.

“When I first announced I was running for office several years ago, I ran on the foundation of serving others with professionalism, integrity, and compassion. I held true to my word and work toward a better tomorrow for our citizens and businesses,” Mitchell said in a press release. “It takes a uniquely qualified individual with the right combination of experience, training, and commitment to serve the Henderson community.”

Contact Sandy Lopez at slopez@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4686. Follow @JournalismSandy on Twitter.