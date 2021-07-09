Here’s your chance to tell Clark County how to spend $440M in aid

In less than two months, the county must submit a plan for spending nearly a half-billion dollars in federal pandemic aid. Beginning Tuesday it will seek feedback from the public.

Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Jim Gibson urges the public not to wait until unemployment benefits expire to look for a job and provides details on an upcoming job fair at the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

In less than two months, Clark County must submit a plan for spending nearly a half-billion dollars in federal pandemic aid and beginning Tuesday it will seek feedback from the public.

A series of neighborhood meetings will help inform the county’s local recovery plan due to the U.S. Treasury Department by Aug. 31, with a focus on achieving “lasting, measurable community improvements,” officials said.

The county was awarded $440 million in federal funds this spring through President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, roughly $125 million more than provided under last year’s CARES Act.

It is meant to support those hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, including renters, small businesses and low-wage workers who have remained on the front lines during the crisis.

“These funds provide a unique opportunity to address not just the immediate needs of Clark County households, but also some fundamental shortcomings with affordable housing, healthcare and other deficiencies that affect our ability to achieve a full recovery for Southern Nevada,” Commissioner Jim Gibson said in a statement.

Neighborhood meetings are presently scheduled to take place 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the East Las Vegas Library, 2851 E. Bonanza Road; 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Henderson’s Downtown Senior Center, 27 E. Texas Ave; 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 19 at Paradise Recreation Center, 4775 S. McLeod Drive; and 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 26 at the Winchester Dondero Cultural Center Theater, 3130 McLeod Drive.

In general, officials say they wish to know how the pandemic has affected constituents and what type of assistance may be helpful to recovery.

Beginning Tuesday, the county will also be hosting public meetings with county agencies and community partners at the county Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.

Sessions are planned 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to discuss hard-hit communities and assistance to households; 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to address affordable housing; and 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday to talk about small business and workforce training.

A session July 20 that will immediately follow the county commission meeting is focused on health and infrastructure.

Visit http://www.ClarkCountyNV.gov for more information.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.