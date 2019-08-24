Hip hop mogul Mally Mall’s exotic animal permits lapse in Clark County

The hip hop producer known as Mally Mall was recently given one last shot by Clark County after allowing five exotic animal permits to lapse in the past 11 years.

Clark County firefighters pack up equipment after putting out a fire at Mally Mall's home at 4311 East Oquendo Road in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 26, 2016. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The FBI served a search warrant at the home of rapper Mally Mall in southeast Las Vegas as part of a human trafficking investigation in 2014. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The FBI served a search warrant at the home of rapper Mally Mall in southeast Las Vegas as part of a human trafficking investigation in 2014. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wild cats may have nine lives but Jamal Rashid has no more second chances.

The hip hop producer known as Mally Mall was recently given one last shot by Clark County after allowing five exotic animal permits to lapse in the past 11 years.

Rashid was awarded a new conditional permit to house several animals — three capuchin monkeys, a spider monkey, albino python, African caracal cat and Serval cat — at his 2.7-acre property in the southeast valley.

But before approving the permit Wednesday, the county commission agreed he must provide required documentation within 60 days to get it. And if he fails once more to comply with county rules, he won’t be issued another one.

“This is Las Vegas, so I suppose the way to say it is: Last chance casino, OK?” said Commissioner Jim Gibson, whose district encompasses the area. “This is it.”

Rashid is known for work with hip hop artists Snoop Dogg and Chris Brown and as a star on the VH1 cable reality series, “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.”

The home, located on the 4300 block of East Oquendo Road near East Russell Road and Mountain Vista Street in the unincorporated town of Paradise, was the site of a fire that left a pet wildcat dead in May 2016.

But in applying for the most recent permit, Rashid noted there had been no escapes or issues with any animal at the gated property in the past seven years, according to a county agenda document.

He also said all animals have been micro-chipped and have GPS collars, while there are several camera systems monitoring the property and full-time staff caring for the animals, the document shows.

“He’s been a good friend of mine for many years,” said Dowon Kang, the attorney representing Rashid. “I’ve been to his home. I’ve played with his animals and his affection and care for them is genuine.”

Kang said his firm was retained to ensure the latest permit would stay current. His client was also working with the county’s animal control department to address any lingering trepidation.

One concern is that Rashid is under investigation by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Several media outlets have reported that a wild serval cat was seized from his Encino, Calif. home in April as part of an exotic animal trafficking probe.

Kang said he had spoken with an attorney representing Rashid in that matter and assured there had been no movement “adverse towards Jamal as yet” and none was expected.

Rashid has also faced other issues in the past. The FBI served search warrants at his home and a business — no arrests were made — as part of a human trafficking investigation in 2014.

As part of the conditions placed on the exotic animal permit, Rashid will need a permit from Animal Control within 60 days; documentation to show animals were legally obtained and transported into Clark County; and to have his exotic animals permit reviewed in a public hearing after a year.

Gibson, who assured “this is not something that we take lightly,” wrestled with the decision as county staff recommended officials reject the request.

Chris Marcoux, who described himself as a spokesperson for the Paradise neighborhood, said no one had objected to the petition. No one else spoke about the item either on Wednesday, but a county official said the Paradise advisory board opposed it.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.