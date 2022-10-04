Housing development near Red Rock Canyon moves forward

A project to construct more than 400 single-family homes on Blue Diamond Hill near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area can move forward.

In a unanimous vote — and with opposition from Save Red Rock conservation advocates — the Clark County Zoning Commission voted Tuesday to permit the housing development and approved a tentative map of the project.

Gypsum Resources LLC, headed by developer James Rhodes, still has to clear obstacles, such as conforming to county conditions, securing sewer services and obtaining Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Department of Transportation approval to build a paved road toward the project off state Route 159.

Construction of the housing project has to commence within four years, or the permits will be withdrawn.

During a contentious back-and-forth with consultant Lisa Mayo DeRiso, who represented Rhodes, Commissioner Justin Jones outlined the conditions before he “reluctantly” made a motion to approve the agenda items.

The board had already approved the 429-home project on 671 acres in August 2021, but the application was sent back to the drawing board after initial plans to build a golf course on the parcel were shut down, DeRiso noted.

The Save Red Rock nonprofit had circulated a petition urging the commission to vote against the proposal, writing that “the application not only appears to violate county code and previous legal agreements,” but that the project required the use of the Red Rock Canyon Scenic Byway state route, which “is already struggling with rapidly increasing traffic and hazardous conditions.”

