How 900 acres of BLM land heading to auction could be developed

The Bureau of Land Management has started the process to put two large plots up for sale in Clark County in November.

The vast majority of the nearly 900 acres in the Las Vegas Valley expected to be put up for auction by the Bureau of Land Management on Nov. 1 could be sold for residential and industrial development, one area land broker said.

The first parcel, which totals 505 acres and is located just to the east of Red Rock Canyon and west of Interstate 215, will likely be sold to a land speculator or developer, said Steven Haynes, vice president of Colliers International’s Las Vegas land division.

“In my opinion, the use will be more of a mixed-use development with an emphasis on residential, both single-family rentals and multifamily,” he said. “The city (of Las Vegas) will play a crucial role in safeguarding the interest of the community by taking measures such as land-use planning and zoning. A commercial component will be needed to service the new residents in this area.”

The second plot, which totals 225 acres and is located just south of Nevada State Route 160 in Enterprise, will likely sell to an industrial developer or user, Haynes said.

“It’s already zoned M-1 (light manufacturing), and it’s located near rail along with several other industrial users,” he said. “Possibly a small portion of the site could be used for commercial retail with its frontage along South Rainbow Boulevard.”

In total, 17 plots totaling 895 acres in the Las Vegas Valley have begun the process of going up for online auction.

The BLM, which owns 67 percent of all of Nevada (48 million acres) has initiated the public comment process to sell the land, primarily located within the northwest part of the Las Vegas Valley near State Route 157 (Kyle Canyon Road) and Interstate 215, the federal agency said.

The rest of the land is located in the southwest part of the Las Vegas Valley near Blue Diamond Road, and one plot is in the southeast part of the valley, east of Las Vegas Boulevard and north of Inspirada.

All of the land falls within Clark County, the city of Las Vegas and the city of Henderson, and the BLM noted in a press release it will offer the land by a modified competitive sale (online public auction) at no less than fair market value for each plot.

A 45-day comment period will open in late August. In accordance with the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act, 85 percent of the money generated from the sale of the acreage will be used throughout Nevada for the development of parks, trails and natural areas, plus capital improvements on federal land, acquiring environmentally sensitive land, hazardous fuels reduction and landscape restoration projects.

Additionally, 5 percent of the funds will also go to the state’s general education fund and 10 percent will go to the Southern Nevada Water Authority.