How hard did coronavirus hit Clark County budget?

The Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Clark County Commission on Tuesday morning received a staff presentation on the tentative budget for fiscal year 2021, providing county lawmakers and the public with a glimpse into how seriously the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted tax revenues.

County Chief Financial Officer Jessica Colvin told the commission that the county’s general fund budget is estimated to have a shortfall of $315 million for the 2021 fiscal year.

Colvin said the county budget includes $335 million in salaries and wages.

“It’s not possible to solve the imbalance by cutting salaries and benefits,” Colvin said.

Colvin said that a large part of the general fund goes to the Metropolitan Police Department, Clark County Detention Center and University Medical Center.

“At some point, absent a timely and strong recovery, public safety services will be impacted by this pandemic,” Colvin said.

The budget presentation did include a suggestion to cut $58 million in salaries and benefits in order to make up for the shortfall. Colvin said that represents an 11 percent reduction.

“That would be over 580 positions if there were no concessions,” she said.

County Manager Yolanda King has told employees that the county anticipates more than $1 billion in revenue losses over the next 12 to 18 months, including at University Medical Center and McCarran International Airport.

Estimated losses at UMC and the county’s Department of Aviation will not count against the general fund, the primary operating fund of the county. The projected hit to the general fund, expected to still be significant, won’t be publicly known until the presentation is given.

A year ago, the Commission passed a $1.46 billion final budget for the current fiscal year, with a relatively rosy outlook. At the time, consolidated tax revenues — principally sales tax — were expected to rise for the 10th straight year, to $411 million.

But that projection has been shaken by statewide closures of nonessential businesses since last month.

Since taxes as a whole account for nearly one-third of the county’s overall general fund budget, the subsequent effect is likely to leave the commission and county staff with tough choices ahead on how to balance the budget given the present state of the economy.

Colvin presented an estimate of a decrease in $118.1 million in general fund revenues for the 2020 fiscal year, a 52 percent change from the original estimates for the year.

The tentative budget typically is presented to the commission before the county’s Department of Finance submits it to the state on April 15. But, in a sign of the times, the meeting scheduled March 23 to do so was canceled because of the pandemic, according to the staff report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

