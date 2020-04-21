How hard did coronavirus hit Clark County budget? — LIVESTREAM

The Clark County Commission on Tuesday morning is expected to receive a staff presentation on the tentative budget for fiscal year 2021, providing county lawmakers and the public with a glimpse into how seriously the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted tax revenues.

The Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal

County staff is expected to provide the commission with a “brief synopsis” of the new annual spending plan as well as the status of finances in the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, according to a county staff report.

County Manager Yolanda King has told employees that the county anticipates more than $1 billion in revenue losses over the next 12 to 18 months, including at University Medical Center and McCarran International Airport.

Estimated losses at UMC and the county’s Department of Aviation will not count against the general fund, the primary operating fund of the county. The projected hit to the general fund, expected to still be significant, won’t be publicly known until the presentation is given.

A year ago, the Commission passed a $1.46 billion final budget for the current fiscal year, with a relatively rosy outlook. At the time, consolidated tax revenues — principally sales tax — were expected to rise for the 10th-straight year, to $411 million.

But that projection has almost certainly not been realized, instead shaken by statewide closures of nonessential businesses since last month.

Since taxes as a whole account for nearly one-third of the county’s overall general fund budget, the subsequent effect is likely to leave the commission and county staff with tough choices ahead on how to balance the budget given the present state of the economy.

The tentative budget typically is presented to the commission before the county’s Department of Finance submits it to the state on April 15. But, in a sign of the times, the meeting scheduled March 23 to do so was canceled because of the pandemic, according to the staff report.

