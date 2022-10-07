How to report suspected water waste in the Las Vegas Valley

Water waste investigators have intensified efforts across the Las Vegas Valley to enforce water use regulations. They could use the public’s help in the effort.

A sprinkler waters grass at Green Valley Parkway on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

As Lake Mead water levels continue to decline, water waste investigators have intensified efforts across the Las Vegas Valley to enforce water use regulations.

Overall fines for water waste have increased this year. First-time violators are usually warned and not fined, but repeat offenders can face a fine of up to $5,000 depending on what water district they reside in.

Southern Nevada Water Authority officials say that about 60 percent of water users are actually aware of watering rules, so investigators can use the public’s assistance to help limit wasting of water.

If you see what you suspect is water waste, you can report it several ways.

All districts need people reporting what they believe is water waste to provide specifics including location and exact time of day. Pictures are also helpful.

According to the SNWA, water waste is defined by the service rules as:

— Allowing water provided by the water district to flow or spray off the property.

— Failure to correct a malfunctioning device or supply line, where the customer or their agent has known of the problem for more than 48 hours.

— Non-compliance with service rule provisions regarding washing vehicles, equipment, driveways, parking lots, sidewalks, streets or other surfaces or objects.

— Discharging swimming pool or spa water drainage off the property where discharge into a public sanitary sewer is available.

— Some other restrictions vary by time of the year.

Boulder City

Report it to the public works department: With this online form

Henderson:

Online: Click here to report

Phone: 702-267-5900

LVVWD

Online: Click here to report

Phone: 702-822-8571

App: LVVWD has an app that you can download and use to photograph, document and report suspected water waste. Find in the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

North Las Vegas:

Online: Click here to report

Phone: 702-633-1216

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.