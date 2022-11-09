Incumbent Clark County commissioners hold early leads

The three Clark County commissioners up for re-election were leading their races with about one-third of early vote counts reported late Tuesday.

Jim Gibson poses for a photo at the Review-Journal studio on Friday, July 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. Gibson is a Democratic candidate running for Clark County Commission District G. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Justin Jones at the Review-Journal studio in Las Vegas Friday, July 22, 2022. Jones is a Democratic candidate for Clark County Commission District F. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Tick Segerblom at the Review-Journal studio in Las Vegas Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Segerblom is a Democratic candidate for Clark County Commission District E. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The three Clark County commissioners up for re-election were leading their races with about one-third of early vote counts reported late Tuesday.

Commissioners Jim Gibson and Justin Jones — chair and vice chair of the seven-member board, respectively — and Commissioner Tick Segerblom were fending off challengers.

The board, which governs the 13th largest county in the United States, is currently composed of all Democrats, and hasn’t had a Republican in office since Bruce Woodbury was forced out by term limits in 2008.

District F

Drew Johnson, who’s vying to replace Jones in District F, which encompasses the areas from Chinatown to Mountain’s Edge and from Red Rock Canyon to Sandy Valley, cited ideological diversity as one of his main reasons for running for office a first time.

With 72,191 of the ballots tabulated, Jones led with 52.3 percent of the vote compared to Johnson’s 47.7 percent.

From July to the end of September, Johnson’s campaign had raised more than $110,000 and had about $76,000 in its coffers, according to records. Jones had raised about $270,000 and had nearly $950,000 available.

Jones, a former state senator elected to the board in 2018, has touted the county’s pandemic recovery, economic development and quality of life improvements, and said he looked forward to continue the work.

To help boost the economy, Johnson, a senior fellow at a conservative think tank, said he would advocate to ease red tape for small business owners. And as an experienced government watch dog, he said he would keep an eye on how federal pandemic-related dollars are dispersed.

Last month, Johnson filed a complaint with the secretary of state alleging that Jones lied about Johnson’s stances in campaign ads.

District G

Gibson is trying to fend off a challenge from Navy veteran Billy Mitchell. The Republican nominee said he was fed up with “career politicians.”

Mitchell said Gibson, and the commission as a whole, did not break party lines when implementing COVID-19 mandates, which Mitchell said harmed the economy.

The candidates are vying to represent District G in the southeast valley, which includes Henderson.

Gibson led with 57.3 percent of the vote compared to Mitchell’s 40.8 percent. Libertarian Party candidate Jesse Welsh had obtained nearly 2 percent.

The incumbent is a seasoned public official who was mayor of Henderson and lost a bid for governor in the Democratic primary in 2006. He was appointed to the commission after Mary Beth Scow resigned in 2017, and won the seat during the 2018 mid-term elections.

He previously told the Review-Journal that that the commission is in the “middle of virtually every major issue that affects our lives,” and that water and affordable housing shortage were on top of his list.

Gibson raised $169,500 last quarter, and had about $690,000 in campaign funds remaining. Mitchell raised no funds and had $167.34 left.

District E

Segerblom is being challenged by a trio of candidates, including an independent who ran a tight race against him in the 2018 Democratic primary.

He led with 56.3 percent of the vote.

Marco Hernandez, the vice president of the Laborers Local 872, said he never stopped campaigning to replace the commissioner.

The labor leader, who had 6.6 percent of the vote, said the people in District E, which includes part of the Strip and the predominantly Latino east Las Vegas, is divided and that “people are fed up” about how neglected it is.

Segerblom, a former state legislator instrumental in the legalization of marijuana in Nevada, said that the pandemic hampered much of his first term, but hopes to continue working on the job he enjoys.

Republican nominee Jon Rider — with 35.40 percent of the vote — said that although he knew how serious the pandemic was, he could’ve been a critical and possible dissenting voice with the policies implemented, which he said went too far.

Randy Rose, of the Independent American Party, proposes expanding the Las Vegas monorail valleywide and connect it to bus routes. The retired stockbroker also said he would explore connecting Lake Tahoe to Lake Mead via an “aqueduct” to address water shortages.

Rose had 1.8 percent of the vote.

Segerblom led in fundraising the last quarter, raising about $179,000, with about $350 in his coffers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.