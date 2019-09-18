92°F
Insurance agent Fayyaz Raja running for Clark County Commission

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2019 - 3:51 pm
 

Insurance agent Fayyaz Raja will seek to replace term-limited Clark County Commissioner Larry Brown in District C in elections next year.

“Nevada deserves a leader that is fully engaged with our community members and invested in the life-long, positive change for our state,” Raja said in a statement.

He becomes at least the third candidate to publicly declare intentions to run for the seat since last month, joining Las Vegas Councilman Stavros Anthony and Hunter Cain, a former senior staffer to Nevada Democratic Rep. Dina Titus.

“We deserve someone who truly understands the daily struggles of hard-working Nevada families, but sees the economic, cultural, and political potential for their neighbors,” Raja said. “And that is exactly why I am running.”

Raja spent 28 years in the food and beverage industry before entering the insurance industry in 2007, according to a biography provided by his campaign. He’s also served as the county chairman of the Asian American and Pacific Islander Democratic Caucus.

He previously ran for state Assembly in 2014 and Las Vegas City Council in 2013. He finished last in a field of four candidates in the 2014 primary in Assembly District 34, with 4.5 percent of the vote. He got nearly 24 percent of the vote the year prior against then-Las Vegas Councilman Bob Beers in the primary election. Beers won that race with 76 percent.

Filing for the commission seat runs from March 2-13, and the primary will be June 9. The general election will be Nov. 3, 2020.

Beyond the opening in District C, three other seats will be up for grabs next year: Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick is up for re-election in District B; Lawrence Weekly in District D is term-limited; and Commissioner Michael Naft in District A, who was appointed to serve Gov. Steve Sisolak’s unexpired term, will also face voters.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

