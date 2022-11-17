Jones squeaks out victory in Clark County Commission District F race

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones has been re-elected to office by a margin of just 336 votes, according to unofficial election results posted Wednesday.

The Clark County Commission will remain under Democratic control, extending a streak in which no Republican has sat in the seven-member board since 2008.

Commissioners Jim Gibson, Justin Jones and Tick Segerblom won their races, according to numbers reported Wednesday.

Jones eked out the closest race for District F, fending off a challenge from Republican nominee Drew Johnson, who saw an early 1,500-vote lead evaporate by Saturday.

The incumbent won by 336 votes.

Jones’ victory evoked the 2020 contest between former Secretary of State Ross Miller and Las Vegas Councilman Stavros Anthony, which Miller won by just 10 votes.

In the District G race, Commission Chair Jim Gibson won 53.5 percent, defeating Republican Billy Mitchell, who earned 42.3 and Libertarian candidate Jesse James Welsh, who got 2.2 percent.

With 53 percent of the vote, Segerblom won re-election in District E, defeating Republican and first-time candidate Jon Rider, who garnered 37.3 percent, independent candidate Marco Hernandez, who got 7.9 percent and Independent American Party candidate Randy Rose, who got 1.8 percent.

Brune, Allen-Palenske going to City Hall

The race for Las Vegas City Council Ward 6 was close, but Nancy Brune defeated retired Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer by 394 votes.

Brune — the founder of the Kenny Guinn Center for Policy Priorities — will replace Councilwoman Michele Fiore, who lost her race for Nevada treasurer.

In the Ward 4 race, former Nevada Assemblywoman Francis Allen-Palensky defeated former Las Vegas Councilman Bob Beers 52.5 percent to 47.5 percent.

Allen-Palenske will replace Anthony, who was elected lieutenant governor.

Other City Council races

In the race for Henderson’s Ward 3 City Council seat, Carrie Cox won her race by 3,522 votes against Trish Nash to replace Councilman John Marz, who was appointed to the council in 2012 and was elected to the post in 2013 and 2017.

Cokie Booth, who challenged Boulder City Councilman James Howard Adams, won her election by 133 votes.

In Mesquite, Paul Wanlass unseated incumbent Councilwoman Karen Dutkowski; Karen Fielding bested Mayor Pro Tem Sandra Ramaker; and Pattie Gallo defeated Joey Bowler.

State Sen. Pat Spearman on Nov. 10 conceded defeat against North Las Vegas Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown, who will become the city’s first Black mayor.

Other Clark County races

Democrats also won in Clark County’s assessor, clerk, recorder, treasurer and public administrator offices.

In the race for Clark County assessor, Republican Helen Oseguera and independent candidate Brandon Menesini came short in their attempt to unseat incumbent Briana Johnson, who got 53.4 percent of the vote.

County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya won re-election against Bill Young, 53 percent to 47 percent.

Incumbent Recorder Debbie Conway bested John Evans 54 percent to 46 percent.

And assistant treasurer Ken Diaz will replace Treasurer Laura Fitzpatrick, who did not run for re-election, defeating Republican Mitchell Tracy 52 percent to 48 percent.

Rita Reid won her race to replace former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who sits in jail accused of killing Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, allegedly in relation for unfavorable stories the journalist wrote about Telles’ tenure.

Reid, a whistle-blower interviewed by German, defeated Republican Patsy Brown, 51 percent to 46 percent. Libertarian Tabatha Aldabbagh got 3 percent.

Newly elected county officials will take their oaths in January.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.