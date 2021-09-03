Judge voids outside election of county GOP group amid power struggle

On Thursday, District Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez invalidated an outside meeting that ended in the improper election of a new leadership team, court records show.

Clark County Republican Party Chairman David Sajdak, center, speaks during a press conference as Vice Chair Stephen Silberkraus, right, and Attorney Jamie Serrano, Jr., left, look on at the Clark County Republican office in May 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Michael McDonald, chair of the Nevada Republican Party, in November 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The power struggle between warring factions of the Clark County Republican Party took another turn this week.

On Thursday, District Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez invalidated an outside meeting that ended in the improper election of a new leadership team, court records show.

Gonzalez’s ruling is a major win for the acting leadership of the county party in a lawsuit it filed Aug. 12 against a group that considered itself the party’s new executive board.

The defendants include Jesse Law, Michael Steigmen, Sally Minster, Christine DeCorte, Patrick Casale, Steven Esh, Natalie Roach, Christopher Dyer and Christopher Hisgen.

A lawyer for the defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“It’s nice to finally have a resolution to the matter,” Stephen Silberkraus, the party’s acting chairman, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The lawsuit stemmed from a July 20 meeting that was supposed to end in the election of new party leadership but instead descended into chaos, concluding before the election could occur.

Days later, a faction of the party scheduled a new meeting for July 28, which resulted in the defendants claiming to be elected to the party’s executive board.

In a Thursday email to party members, Silberkraus called the disrupters of the July 20 meeting “an insurgent faction” and said they conducted “an unauthorized and fraudulent meeting” on July 28.

Silberkraus, a former assemblyman, took on the role of acting chairman when former chairman Dave Sajdak resigned following the July 20 meeting.

The group that set the new meeting has said the terms for the outgoing executive board had expired, and that a quorum of at least 10 percent of the central committee had to meet to elect new officers.

Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald has also contended the county party’s leadership was vacant.

He told the Review-Journal in July that the state party has no official involvement in the county party’s dispute, but said he was set on ensuring outgoing leadership was held accountable for various alleged violations of state law and party bylaws.

McDonald and the current county party leadership have frequently been at odds over the past several years. He could not immediately be reached for comment Friday morning.

Gonzalez ruled that the July 20 meeting was ended due to concerns from law enforcement, and that the new meeting was improperly noticed and the election does not count.

The next regular membership meeting is scheduled for Sept. 21.

