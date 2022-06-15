Kevin McMahill takes strong lead in race for Clark County sheriff

Kevin McMahill had nearly 60 percent of the vote when preliminary results were released Tuesday night in the sheriff’s race.

Kevin McMahill, from left, Willie Cherry, and M. Christopher Brown talk during McMahill's election night party at Siegel's Bagelmania on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. McMahill, the former undersheriff of Clark County, is running for sheriff. Cherry says he hopes McMahill can strengthen "that bridge between community and police." (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kevin McMahill addresses supporters, after preliminary results put him ahead in his race, during his election night party at Siegel's Bagelmania on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. McMahill, the former undersheriff of Clark County, is running for sheriff. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Supporters gather for Kevin McMahill's election night party at Siegel's Bagelmania on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. McMahill, the former undersheriff of Clark County, is running for sheriff. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Stan Hyt, left, Kevin McMahill and Tom Roberts, candidates for Clark County sheriff in the 2022 primary.

Kevin McMahill took a strong lead Tuesday night in the race to determine who will become the next Clark County sheriff.

With 13 out of 125 Election Day vote centers reporting by 10 p.m., McMahill had nearly 60 percent of the vote, followed by Tom Roberts with about 24 percent.

Yellow-and-gold balloons decorated tables at the Siegel’s Bagelmania eatery near the Strip where a crooner performing Rat-Pack-era numbers delighted about a couple hundred attendees, most of whom wore green McMahill campaign shirts.

At about 9:45 p.m., McMahill took the microphone and announced that preliminary results were in.

“We still got a long way to go,” he said.

But McMahill assured supporters he would “cruise on to victory,” drawing loud cheers and “Kevin” chants.

“It’s been a very long and difficult campaign, a lot of nastiness in this,” he said. “But I promise you this: I’m going to take care of our police officers in a way we’ve never taken care of you, and I’m going to take care of this community in a way we’ve never taken care of it.”

The nonpartisan race pits a trio of Metropolitan Police Department retired veterans with nearly a century of combined experience. The candidates are vying to replace Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who decided to run for governor instead of re-election.

If one of the three candidates receives more than 50 percent of the vote, he will be elected outright; otherwise, the top two finishers will advance to a runoff in November. Tuesday’s results included in-person early and Election Day voting, and mail ballots received and counted before Tuesday. But mail ballots postmarked by Tuesday and received by the county will continue to be counted.

McMahill had a substantial fundraising advantage, and touted endorsements from law enforcement figures including Lombardo. He said in an interview that he wants Metro to be one of the most technologically advanced police departments in the U.S., and that under his tenure, police-community relations and transparency would improve.

His campaign was roiled earlier this year after allegations that he mistreated a woman during a stop in 1995 — when he was a patrol officer — re-emerged. An internal affairs investigation recommended he be fired, but McMahill kept his job and rose to the No. 2 position in the agency before retiring at the end of 2020. McMahill adamantly denied any wrongdoing.

Roberts — a Nevada assemblyman and former Metro assistant sheriff — hoped his time at the Nevada Legislature and academic certifications could help carry him over the line.

“With 10% precincts reporting, hopefully we can improve those percentages to keep McMahill under 50% but doubtful,” Roberts said in a text message after the first results came in Tuesday night.

If McMahill receives more than 50 percent after all votes are counted, he would win the race outright, without the need for a runoff.

Roberts said that under his tenure, Metro would increase collaboration with the community, including academia.

Stan Hyt, a retired sergeant, said pandemic-related policies and the 2020 election inspired his run.

He cited election irregularities and fraud that have repeatedly been disproved by Nevada officials.

As sheriff, Hyt said, his administration would re-establish relationships with immigration authorities and refocus efforts to combat sex trafficking.

Hyt had received nearly 16 percent of the vote after the preliminary results came in Tuesday night.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.