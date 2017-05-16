ad-fullscreen
Clark County

Kevin Schiller appointed assistant Clark County manager

By Michael Scott Davidson Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2017 - 3:57 pm
 

Clark County commissioners ratified the appointment of Kevin Schiller as their newest assistant county manager Tuesday.

Schiller will receive a starting salary of about $195,500, making him the county’s sixth highest paid employee.

Schiller, 46, will begin work on July 10. He currently serves Washoe County as an assistant county manager, a position he’s held since January 2014.

Schiller will oversee the Clark County family services and social service departments. He formerly served as director of Washoe County’s social services departments.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
