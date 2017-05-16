Kevin Schiller appointed assistant Clark County manager

Kevin Schiller will being work as Clark County's newest assistant county manager on July 10. Schiller has served as an assistant county manager for Washoe County since January 2014. (Clark County)

Clark County commissioners ratified the appointment of Kevin Schiller as their newest assistant county manager Tuesday.

Schiller will receive a starting salary of about $195,500, making him the county’s sixth highest paid employee.

Schiller, 46, will begin work on July 10. He currently serves Washoe County as an assistant county manager, a position he’s held since January 2014.

Schiller will oversee the Clark County family services and social service departments. He formerly served as director of Washoe County’s social services departments.

