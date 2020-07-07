104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Clark County

Kirkpatrick ‘confident’ most will wear masks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2020 - 1:34 pm
 
Updated July 7, 2020 - 5:39 pm

Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said Tuesday she was confident that most people in Southern Nevada will wear face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“I believe that we can get to 99 percent compliance,” said Kirkpatrick, who represents urban counties on the state’s Local Empowerment Advisory Panel.

Her expression of optimism came during a news conference called to underscore the importance of wearing a face mask covering the mouth and nose, while also avoiding any setbacks in the statewide economic recovery.

Dr. Fermin Leguen, the acting chief health officer of the Southern Nevada Health District, said that wearing masks, combined with social distancing and washing hands, “maximized the individual ability” to decrease the transmission rate of the virus.

Kirkpatrick described the news conference as part of an ongoing effort to educate the public and businesses on the importance of masks, but the lesson has not been quickly digested by everyone since Gov. Steve Sisolak’s directive June 26 that people in the state must wear one.

“We haven’t been wearing facial coverings or masks as consistently as we should and also the social distancing has been a challenge,” Leguen acknowledged.

The state Occupational Safety and Health Administration said on Monday that businesses in Southern Nevada have had only a 66 percent compliance rate for facial coverings since Sisolak’s order.

But Kirkpatrick said Tuesday that she believed most businesses were doing their part or trying. She said she visited roughly 15 places over the weekend and saw no blatant skirting of the rules. For businesses that are not following those rules, she said she has sought the commitment of Southern Nevada cities to enforce the governor’s directive.

She pointed to an unlicensed rave held over the weekend in the North Las Vegas desert as an example of the type of event that can undermine the efforts of the public, health officials and government. Since late June, local government officials have visited more than 3,000 local businesses to provide education and guidance on the public health regulations, according to the county.

An appeal to young people

As coronavirus cases rise in Nevada, hitting the Hispanic community particularly hard, since the state entered into the second phase of its recovery plan and reopened casinos, officials are keeping an eye on metrics including transmission rate and available hospital beds.

University Medical Center CEO Mason VanHouweling said that 74 percent of acute care beds and 84 percent of ICU beds in Southern Nevada hospitals were occupied, with 12.7 percent and 31.4 percent, respectively, connected to confirmed coronavirus cases.

Where most patients during the infancy of the pandemic were older, health officials are beginning to see more young people diagnosed with the virus, which Leguen attributed to increased social interaction and relaxed compliance with public health guidelines.

Forty percent of confirmed cases in Southern Nevada involve people in their 20s and 30s, according to VanHouweling.

“I just want to underline to our young population: I know that everybody’s been at home and wants to get out and enjoy Las Vegas, but think about those that you love, think about your family, your co-workers,” he said. “Just because you are asymptomatic or feeling good, you can still spread the virus.”

Moving to the next phase

Yet Kirkpatrick remained assured that with continued increases in available testing and adherence to public health rules, coupled with education efforts, the state will reduce its transmission rate and be able to move into the next phase of economic recovery.

“I myself don’t feel comfortable moving to a Phase Three at this point,” she said. “However I do think if everybody complies as we did early on in March, wears a mask, that we will see a significant change in the numbers and we’re still testing just as many.”

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Top Clark County Democrats quit as progressives gain ground
Top Clark County Democrats quit as progressives gain ground
2
Clark County records 836 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths
Clark County records 836 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths
3
Deep cuts, possible tax increases on tap for special session
Deep cuts, possible tax increases on tap for special session
4
Kirkpatrick ‘confident’ most will wear masks
Kirkpatrick ‘confident’ most will wear masks
5
Clark County sees 376 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
Clark County sees 376 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy - VIDEO
President Donald Trump named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group Thursday to advise him on coronavirus policy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president - VIDEO
On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More