Knee injury sidelines Clark County commissioner

Clark County Commissioner Susan Brager’s absence from the dais since July 6 has been due to a knee injury, she confirmed Thursday through her assistant.

Clark County Commissioner Susan Brager discusses at a state Assembly, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in the commission chambers in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Brager will have surgery for a torn meniscus on Friday, Cynthia Gorino said.

It’s uncertain how quickly Brager will attend her next county commission or zoning meeting in person. She called into Wednesday’s zoning meeting.

“I think it’s safe to say she will participate by telephone,” Gorino said. “She just has to follow her doctor’s orders on whether she has to stay off her feet.”

Brager is serving her third term on the commission. She represents District F, which covers the southwestern Las Vegas Valley.

