Large-scale drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic to launch

By Tony Garcia Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2021 - 12:27 pm
 
Pfizer vaccine vials at the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccination site in Las Vegas Thursday, Feb ...
Pfizer vaccine vials at the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccination site in Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

You can definitely pay it forward in this drive-thru lane — by helping the community return to normal.

The Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, will be the site of Southern Nevada’s first large-scale drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic, according to a Southern Nevada Health District news release.

Beginning Tuesday, it will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and have the ability to deliver more than 1,000 vaccines each day.

First and second doses will be available. Appointments for people 16 years of age and older are available at www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine.

As of Thursday, there have been 875,083 COVID-19 doses initiated, 634,393 doses completed, and a total of 1,454,321 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Clark County. To date, 47 percent of Clark County’s eligible population (people 16 years of age and older) have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Once 60 percent of the population has received one dose of the vaccine, social distancing and capacity restrictions will be removed. To reach this threshold, about 1,097,955 people locally will need to get their first dose of the vaccine.

“Clark County is dedicated to fully reopening our community with safety as our top priority,” Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick, also a Board of Health member, said in the release. “Our goal is to be one of the most vaccinated communities in the country, and we hope people will take advantage of this new resource at the Convention Center and the drive-thru that will be available starting next week at Texas Station.”

The Las Vegas Convention Center site is at 3150 Paradise Road. Drive-thru services can be accessed be entering through the Bronze Lot off Paradise Road and Sierra Vista Drive. The main clinic is in the South Hall. Parking for the clinic is in the Bronze Lot. ADA parking is available in the Silver Lot.

Additional community COVID-19 vaccine clinics are scheduled this week at these locations:

— Tuesday: Church LV, 3760 E. Sunset Road, 2 to 6 p.m.

— Wednesday: Walnut Community Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road, 2 to 6 p.m.

— Thursday: Whitney Recreation & Senior Center, 5712 E. Missouri Ave., 2 to 6 p.m.

— Friday: The Crossing Church, 7950 W. Windmill Lane, 2 to 7 p.m.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

