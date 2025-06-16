Las Vegas airport director Vassiliadis retiring after lengthy career

Clark County hasn’t determined who will replace Rosemary Vassiliadis when she retires as director of aviation.

Rosemary Vassiliadis, Clark County Director of Aviation, speaks during the grand opening celebration for the Vegas Born Restaurant in the D Gates of Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport on Wednesday, Sept. 04, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rosemary Vassiliadis, Clark County Director of Aviation, speaks as the Transportation Security Administration and the Science and Technology Directorate host a press conference and demonstration to showcase a self-service passenger screening prototype at Harry Reid International Airport on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rosemary Vassiliadis, Clark County’s Department of Aviation director since 2013 and an airport leader for more than 28 years, will retire as the top executive of Harry Reid International Airport in September.

Vassiliadis will end her Clark County career Sept. 12. County officials have begun the process of finding a replacement.

“Serving our community has been the honor of a lifetime,” Vassiliadis said in a release emailed Monday morning. “I am incredibly proud of the partnerships we’ve built, the milestones we’ve achieved, and the foundation laid for the future. It has truly been an honor to manage the Clark County airport system, which serves as a critical asset in the economic viability for Southern Nevada. There is no doubt that our airport system is well situated to continue to serve as the front door to the mega-events, conventions, sporting events, and so much more. There is a solid foundation built and highly skilled leadership to continue the mission, including the future modernization of LAS (Harry Reid International Airport), and planning for the Southern Nevada Supplemental Airport.”

Clark County Manager Kevin Schiller applauded Vassiliadis’ work with the Department of Aviation in addition to previous roles with the county.

“For 12 years, the Department of Aviation has benefitted from Rosemary’s transformative leadership,” Schiller said. “Under her tenure, LAS has not only navigated through challenges such as a global pandemic, but also incredible opportunity with mega-events, conventions and tens of millions of passengers. Additionally, she has spearheaded efforts for our new supplemental airport. As the front door to Clark County for many of our visitors, the role the airport plays in our community cannot be understated. Thank you, Rosemary, for 40 years of tireless public service.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

