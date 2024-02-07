44°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Clark County

Las Vegas airport sign changes to cost $4.7M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2024 - 6:02 pm
 
Workers from YESCO change the signage from McCarran International Airport to Harry Reid at Kova ...
Workers from YESCO change the signage from McCarran International Airport to Harry Reid at Koval Lane and Tropicana Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Some locals still call Las Vegas’ airport “McCarran.” But two of the last reminders of that era are set to finally be wiped away.

County commissioners voted Tuesday to approve a nearly $4.8 million project bid to modify two concrete monument signs to reflect the airport’s 2021 name change to Harry Reid International Airport.

The project, which will alter the signs located at the intersections of East Tropicana Avenue at Koval Lane and Paradise Road, will be funded through private donations.

The name, which honors late U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, came after a yearslong effort by Commissioner Tick Segerblom to change the airport’s name from that of Pat McCarran’s, whose controversial past included racist, antisemitic and xenophobic stances.

The cost to alter the signs was projected in April 2021 to be nearly $2 million.

The costs associated with the overall effort to change the name rose, too. The cost for the entire name change project was originally projected to cost $7.2 million, but a budget summary shared with commissioners Tuesday shows the cost could now reach over $7.6 million.

The county set up a bank account at that time to raise money for the renaming process. The fund reached $4.2 million in October 2021, but another $2.8 million was required at that time to complete renaming efforts at the airport.

The bidding process was opened on Dec. 14, and awarded to Cobblestone Construction.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Public funding for A’s ballpark faces another legal challenge
Public funding for A’s ballpark faces another legal challenge
2
Goodman ‘excited’ about MLB in Las Vegas, despite viral A’s comments
Goodman ‘excited’ about MLB in Las Vegas, despite viral A’s comments
3
Nikki Haley loses to ‘none of these candidates’ in GOP primary
Nikki Haley loses to ‘none of these candidates’ in GOP primary
4
Trump to celebrate his anticipated caucus win in Las Vegas
Trump to celebrate his anticipated caucus win in Las Vegas
5
Google Fiber shares target date of Las Vegas launch
Google Fiber shares target date of Las Vegas launch
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
What you need to know about the new Strip pedestrian bridges law
What you need to know about the new Strip pedestrian bridges law
Viral video shows women barred from Harris event
Viral video shows women barred from Harris event
In Vegas, Harris urges Biden support, blasts Trump: ‘His fight is for himself’ — PHOTOS
In Vegas, Harris urges Biden support, blasts Trump: ‘His fight is for himself’ — PHOTOS
Mesquite constable violated state law, failed to get peace officer certification
Mesquite constable violated state law, failed to get peace officer certification
Nevada judicial campaign filings close, many unopposed
Nevada judicial campaign filings close, many unopposed
County erred in letting candidates file for District Court seat
County erred in letting candidates file for District Court seat