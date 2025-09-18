Las Vegas animal shelter gets $11M contract extension, grants

City and county officials approved a contract extension and supplemental grants for the Animal Foundation shelter, which covers law-mandated holds for animals found or taken from owners.

Dakota, an adoptable dog peers through his cage at The Animal Foundation animal shelter in Las Vegas June 16, 2025.(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

City and county officials this week approved a contract extension and supplemental grants for the Animal Foundation shelter, which covers law-mandated holds for animals found or taken from owners.

The multi-jurisdiction agreement has a first-year price tag of $11.44 million with the option of renewal for four annual periods with a termination option “for cause,” officials said.

Additionally, the Clark County Commission and the city councils of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas greenlit a total of $1,750,000 in grants to “support the transfer, care, and adoption of animals from the animal shelter during high periods of intake,” according to the municipalities.

Clark County is contributing about $5 million into the first-year agreement for shelter services, while Las Vegas is paying about $4.5 million, and North Las Vegas about $1.6 million, according to officials.

The municipalities fund about one-third of the nonprofit’s overall budget.

‘Reputation for rubberstamping’

Bryce Henderson, president of animal advocacy group “No Kill Las Vegas,” told the Las Vegas City Council Wednesday that he was “surprised” the agenda item was not discussed publicly.

He said the city had a “reputation for rubberstamping items for the Animal Foundation and I’ve never seen that more clear than today, when there will be no discussion on these votes.”

The council approved its $689,500 grant item, which also was in the consent agenda. The Clark County Commission approved a $757,050 grant Tuesday and North Las Vegas did the same for its $303,450 subsidy Wednesday.

The North Las Vegas City Council was the only government body to discuss the funding extensively.

Kelly Lodge, animal protection manager for the city, noted that the Animal Foundation was the only organization that bid for a contract for shelter services.

The grants will help fund adoption programming and education opportunities to “ease the strain caused by overcrowding,” she said.

‘Thrilled’ to reach agreement

Since the outset of the pandemic, the shelter at 655 N. Mojave Road has struggled to keep up with space for the animals.

Advocates have repeatedly accused the nonprofit of mismanagement, inhumane treatment of animals, and not working with local groups to ease the issues.

Leadership of the Animal Foundation has said that some of the issues aren’t unique to the valley and are but a reflection of the pandemic’s economic downturn across the U.S.

This week, the nonprofit said it was “thrilled to have reached an agreement with all three municipalities that ensures we can continue serving the animals and people of our community.”

The advocates have also alleged that the Animal Foundation had released animals without spaying and neutering them as is required in the agreement.

Calling it “factually inaccurate” last month, Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley said shelter staff issue vouchers to get the pets fixed and follow up, a requirement before a permanent adoption is approved.

Melanie Shayne of “Kiss My Paws Rescue” said the valley is “up against a rock and a hard place” because the Animal Foundation remains the only public shelter for the three jurisdictions.

Still, she asked: “Who is going to hold the shelter accountable to upholding that contract moving forward.”

Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick noted that she’d voted no on funding for the Animal Foundation for the past seven years.

She voted yes on Tuesday.

“They’ve truly done everything that they said they would,” she said about recent contract negotiations.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.