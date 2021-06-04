Las Vegas Ballpark hosting vaccine clinic Saturday

The home of the Las Vegas Aviators at 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive in Summerlin will host a free vaccination event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. The ballpark will host a free vaccination event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Anyone interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday can head to Las Vegas Ballpark.

The home of the Las Vegas Aviators at 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive in Summerlin will host a free vaccination event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vaccinations are available to adults and children 12 or older by appointment. Walk-up vaccinations will also be offered while supplies last.

Appointments can be scheduled on the health district’s website at SNHD.info/covid.

Children can win raffle prizes, including Aviators tickets, and participate in on-field activities. All vaccinations come with a free Aviators hat.

The two-shot Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for children, and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available, according to a release from Clark County.

Other upcoming vaccine clinics include:

— 2-7:45 p.m. June 10-13 and June 17-20 at Allegiant Stadium, Modelo Cantina Club.

— 10 a.m.-noon June 12 at Clark County Fire Station 38, 1755 Silver Hawk Ave.

— 7-10 p.m. June 14 at AREA15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive, A-Lot, west parking lot off Sirius Avenue.