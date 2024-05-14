Las Vegas LDS temple plan moves forward
A proposed Church of Latter-day Saints temple was approved by the Las Vegas Planning Commission, sending the issue to city council for a final decision.
The Las Vegas Planning Commission approved a proposal for a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple near Lone Mountain late Tuesday evening.
Approval came shortly before midnight on a 6-1 vote after nearly four hours of testimony at city council chambers. A public hearing lasted nearly three hours before commission members discussed the issue.
The 70,000-square-foot temple would sit on a 20-acre site not far from Lone Mountain. The commission will send its recommendations to the Las Vegas City Council for final approval. A church spokeswoman asked for the item to be placed on the July 17 agenda.
Church officials have said the building, which would be the valley’s second LDS temple, is necessary because of the church’s increased membership and the valley’s population growth.
The proposed temple, which is planned to be 216 feet tall with the addition of a steeple, has drawn opposition from neighborhood residents who say increased traffic and lighting of the temple will affect their quality of life.
Supporters and opponents of the temple crowded the city hall chambers as well as an overflow room and several hundred people gathered outside of City Hall to show support or opposition to the proposal.
The existing temple on the far east side of the valley near East Bonanza Road and Hollywood Boulevard was dedicated on December 16, 1989.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X. Review-Journal digital producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.