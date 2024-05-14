Las Vegas LDS temple plan moves forward

A proposed Church of Latter-day Saints temple was approved by the Las Vegas Planning Commission, sending the issue to city council for a final decision.

Construction can start on first phase of Las Vegas Spaceport

Can’t have Vegas become ‘crime-ridden’ like other cities, Metro sheriff says

Supporters of a proposed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple listen during a meeting of the Las Vegas Planning Commission at City Hall on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. The temple, planned near Lone Mountain, has met opposition from some area residents. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attorney Jennifer Lazovich, representing The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, prepares to talk about a proposed temple during a meeting of the Las Vegas Planning Commission at City Hall on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. The temple, planned near Lone Mountain, has met opposition from some area residents. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Residents of the Lone Mountain area, in the foreground, who are opposed to a proposed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple, listen and take notes during a Las Vegas Planning Commission meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Planning Commissioner Donald Walsh talks with local residents opposed to a proposed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple before the agenda item is heard at a commission meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Residents of the Lone Mountain area, who are opposed to a proposed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple, listen and take notes during a Las Vegas Planning Commission meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Planning Commission Chairman Sam Cherry, center, talks about a proposed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple during a commission meeting on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. The temple, planned near Lone Mountain, has met opposition from some area residents. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Supporters of a proposed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple gather outside of Las Vegas City Hall before a meeting of the Las Vegas Planning Commission on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. The temple, planned near Lone Mountain, has met opposition from some area residents. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Supporters of a proposed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple gather outside of Las Vegas City Hall during a meeting of the Las Vegas Planning Commission on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. The temple, planned near Lone Mountain, has met opposition from some area residents. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Supporters of a proposed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple gather outside of Las Vegas City Hall make their way to a meeting of the Las Vegas Planning Commission on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. The temple, planned near Lone Mountain, has met opposition from some area residents. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Supporters of a proposed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple gather outside of Las Vegas City Hall before a meeting of the Las Vegas Planning Commission on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. The temple, planned near Lone Mountain, has met opposition from some area residents. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Supporters of a proposed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple gather outside of Las Vegas City Hall before a meeting of the Las Vegas Planning Commission on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. The temple, planned near Lone Mountain, has met opposition from some area residents. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Supporters, in blue, of a proposed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple attend a meeting of the Las Vegas Planning Commission on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. The temple, planned near Lone Mountain, has met opposition from some area residents. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Planning Commission Chairman Sam Cherry, center, speaks ahead of discussion of a proposed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple during a Planning Commission meeting at Las Vegas City Hall on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. The temple, planned near Lone Mountain, has met opposition from some area residents. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Supporters of a proposed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple gather outside of Las Vegas City Hall before a meeting of the Las Vegas Planning Commission on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. The temple, planned near Lone Mountain, has met opposition from some area residents. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Supporters, in blue, of a proposed new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple attend a meeting of the Las Vegas Planning Commission on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. The temple, planned near Lone Mountain, has met opposition from some area residents. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Supporters of a proposed new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple gather outside of Las Vegas City Hall before a meeting of the Las Vegas Planning Commission on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. The temple, planned near Lone Mountain, has met opposition from some area residents. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Supporters of a proposed new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple gather outside of Las Vegas City Hall before a meeting of the Las Vegas Planning Commission on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. The temple, planned near Lone Mountain, has met opposition from some area residents. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The proposed temple would be just over 70,000 square feet and sit on 20 acres in the Lone Mountain area of the northwest Las Vegas Valley. (Rendering image courtesy of Church of Latter-day Saints)

Residents of the Lone Mountain area, in the foreground, who are opposed to a proposed new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple, listen to details of the proposed temple during a Planning Commission meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Las Vegas Planning Commission approved a proposal for a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple near Lone Mountain late Tuesday evening.

Approval came shortly before midnight on a 6-1 vote after nearly four hours of testimony at city council chambers. A public hearing lasted nearly three hours before commission members discussed the issue.

The 70,000-square-foot temple would sit on a 20-acre site not far from Lone Mountain. The commission will send its recommendations to the Las Vegas City Council for final approval. A church spokeswoman asked for the item to be placed on the July 17 agenda.

Church officials have said the building, which would be the valley’s second LDS temple, is necessary because of the church’s increased membership and the valley’s population growth.

The proposed temple, which is planned to be 216 feet tall with the addition of a steeple, has drawn opposition from neighborhood residents who say increased traffic and lighting of the temple will affect their quality of life.

Supporters and opponents of the temple crowded the city hall chambers as well as an overflow room and several hundred people gathered outside of City Hall to show support or opposition to the proposal.

The existing temple on the far east side of the valley near East Bonanza Road and Hollywood Boulevard was dedicated on December 16, 1989.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X. Review-Journal digital producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.