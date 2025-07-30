105°F
Las Vegas mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus, officials say

Mosquito larvae float in water in a climate controlled chamber Tuesday, July 15, 2025 at UNLV’s PARAVEC Lab in Las Vegas. These particular mosquitos are Culex quinquefasciatus, which are a vector for West Nile virus. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mosquitos are seen in a bottle during an experiment Tuesday, July 15, 2025 at UNLV’s PARAVEC Lab in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mosquitos are pulled into a tube for transfer to a bottle during an experiment Tuesday, July 15, 2025 at UNLV’s PARAVEC Lab in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mosquitos are seen in a bottle during an experiment Tuesday, July 15, 2025 at UNLV’s PARAVEC Lab in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
July 29, 2025 - 5:49 pm
July 29, 2025 - 5:49 pm
 

For the first time this year, a sample of mosquitoes in Las Vegas has tested positive for West Nile virus, the Southern Nevada Health District announced on Tuesday.

The health district said it identified mosquitoes in the 89123 ZIP code, in south Las Vegas north of Silverado Ranch Boulevard, that tested positive for the disease.

The announcement marked the first identification of West Nile virus in the valley this year. The infected sample pool is one of over 1,800 pools across the county the health district said it has collected since April.

West Nile virus is typically spread by mosquitoes and can cause symptoms such as a fever, headaches and rashes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only about 1 in 5 people infected by the virus will develop mild symptoms, and about 1 in 150 people who are infected will experience more severe symptoms.

Rates of mosquito-borne diseases locally have been low this year. In 2024, the health district logged 388 sample pools that tested positive for West Nile virus after record-breaking mosquito activity early in the summer. The health district reported 26 human cases of West Nile virus that year, the most since 2019 when it reported 43 human cases.

The health district encouraged residents to use an FDA-registered insect repellent, wear protective clothing, eliminate standing water around their property, report green pools to local code enforcement agencies and report mosquito activity to the health district’s surveillance program at 702-759-1633.

Contact Spencer Levering at slevering@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253.

