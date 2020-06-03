Las Vegas passes ban on backpacks at protests, while county delays

Two Southern Nevada governments on Wednesday followed different courses on a proposal to ban backpacks, purses, luggage and other containers that can conceal dangerous materials at protests.

The Las Vegas City Council approved it, while the Clark County Commission delayed a vote until June 16 and will form a working group to discuss the plan.

In a tweet, the city said the ban was temporary and will include backpacks, coolers, large purses, fanny packs, luggage, camera bags, strollers, carts or any type of vehicle propelled by humans, electricity or by mechanical means, such as a bicycle or electric scooter.

The ordinance excludes media and it makes exceptions for medical devices needed for immediate assistance.

Violating the ban is punishable as a misdemeanor: up to six months in jail and/or up to a $1,000 fine.

Opponents of the plan during the emergency county commission meeting castigated the proposal for disregarding the need for water, food and first aid kits that would be carried in such bags proposed to be banned. They also said it would infringe upon their First Amendment rights to peacefully assemble.

“Public protests in Clark County over the in-custody death of George Floyd have erupted in violence between demonstrators and against law enforcement personnel, and against both publicly and privately owned property,” the county ordinance reads.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department lobbyist Chuck Callaway said that protesters in recent days have been found with molotov cocktails, fireworks and rocks, among other things, in bags. He said the department was amenable to allowing clear bags.

The city of North Las Vegas said they would also consider an emergency ordinance on Wednesday.

Although Tuesday night’s Black Lives Matter protest near UNLV ended peacefully, others in preceding days have turned from peaceful to violent at night. Las Vegas, like cities across the U.S. and world, has seen civil unrest in response to the death of Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police last week after an officer sat with a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes. That officer has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

