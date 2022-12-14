Las Vegas police training center building named for Lombardo

The Reality Based Training Center in Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Sheriff and Nevada Gov.-elect Joseph Lombardo was honored Wednesday morning as the first building of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Reality Based Training Center will be named for him.

The newly christened Joseph Lombardo Building, on the campus of the Joint Emergency Training Institute, spans 50,000 square feet and includes classrooms, simulator rooms, mat rooms and close-contact training areas.

It also includes a medical training area where, thanks to a partnership with Touro University Nevada, officers learn how to stop bleeding in the field, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation said in a press release.

The training center is already being used by law enforcement agencies in Southern Nevada to train officers on how to respond to mass casualty events, accidents, criminal incidences and more with an emphasis on de-escalation tactics, the foundation said. The campus is eventually expected to offer training to first responders from around the country.