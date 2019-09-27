67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Clark County

Las Vegas restaurants, resorts resist inspection fee proposal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2019 - 6:05 pm
 
Updated September 26, 2019 - 9:50 pm

Faced with criticism from the restaurant, retail and resort associations, the Southern Nevada Health District board decided Thursday to delay a vote scheduled for next month on proposed new or higher inspection fees for restaurants.

Board members signaled that increases would still be coming, but only after further discussion with representatives of the affected industries.

“We’re bleeding, and we need the Board of Health’s help,” Chris Saxton, director of environmental health at the health district, told the district’s policymaking board at a public hearing.

The district hasn’t increased its environmental health fees in a decade, Saxton told the board. The Environmental Health Division experienced a nearly half-million-dollar net loss in fiscal 2018, and it projects deficits of $1.6 million for 2019 and $1.7 million for 2020.

But business representatives sought assurances that new fees and increases would pay for associated services and would not be used to offset other costs. They also expressed concerns that the new restaurant fees could damage an industry that already operates on thin margins.

Virginia Valentine, president of the Nevada Resort Association, told the board that the district had not provided “clear and consistent data” to support the proposed fees. She said a general-purpose function such as “vector control” — programs targeting mosquitoes or animals that spread disease — should be paid for out of the district’s general fund, whose revenues come from property taxes, and not passed on in the form of restaurant fees.

“The burden should not be solely borne by them,” Valentine said.

Heavy hitters opposed

Representatives of the Nevada Restaurant Association, the Retail Association of Nevada, the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce and the Latin Chamber of Commerce appeared before the board to voice concerns about the proposal.

Speakers singled out for particular criticism proposed new fees related to restaurant inspections. The district proposed a new fee of $400 for a restaurant whose “A” health grade is downgraded to a “B” after a health inspector records 14 to 17 demerits. The fee would increase to $600 for a downgrade involving 18 to 20 demerits.

“It’s very easy to get a ‘B’ grade in Las Vegas,” said Cara Evangelista, an environmental health specialist with Impact Food Safety & Environmental Service, whose clients include restaurants. Evangelista said a restaurant could get a “B” grade for offenses as small as “ice in a hand sink.”

She and others also expressed concern that such a fee structure could be seen as an incentive for inspectors to find more demerits, while failing to provide the district with a consistent source of revenue.

Speakers also told the board that small mom-and-pop restaurants could be especially hard hit under the fee structure.

“I do believe it (the restaurant business) is the hardest industry in the world,” restaurant owner Joe Djavairian told the board. “I know what it’s like to be bleeding.”

Djavairian, who with his brother started the family-run Angelina’s Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen chain, said he believes across-the-board increases in annual fees would be a better way to address the issue. Following the meeting, he said his family’s four restaurants currently pay between $1,300 and $1,500 in annual fees.

More study ahead

Even before public comment on the proposal, board Chairman Scott Black suggested that the district take the next 12 months to fully evaluate fee proposals and consider imposing some smaller fees in the interim.

“Let’s find out how much they’re bleeding,” Black said about the Environmental Health Division. “In the meantime, let’s not let them pass out.”

He said the district needs $400,000 in the near term to fund cost-of-living and step increases for employees that were approved in the district’s collective bargaining agreement.

Instead of voting next month on the proposed fees, the board’s finance committee is expected to meet with an advisory committee reviewing the increases to hash out a new proposal.

“I’d like to see a product that everyone can support — or everyone who is reasonable can support,” Black said.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Greg Zanis, of Aurora, Ill., carries one of 58 crosses he placed near the Welcome to Fabulous L ...
Las Vegas shooting cross memorial moved for safety
By / RJ

For two consecutive years, Greg Zanis planted 58 handmade white crosses at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign. But this year, because of safety concerns, the memorial will move downtown.

(Getty Images)
Commissioners want Clark County to fight climate change
By / RJ

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones outlined steps this week he’d like to take to fight climate change, including hiring a sustainability director and adopting an action plan similar to the city of Reno.