Clark County

Las Vegas shooting memorial committee picks top design

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2023 - 11:11 am
 
1 October Memorial Committee chairwoman Tennille Pereira, facing, hugs Mynda Smith, committee m ...
1 October Memorial Committee chairwoman Tennille Pereira, facing, hugs Mynda Smith, committee member and sister of Oct. 1, 2017 mass shooting victim Neysa Tonks, during a committee meeting to approve memorial concepts on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kelly McMahill, a 1 October Memorial Committee member who served as deputy chief for the Las Ve ...
Kelly McMahill, a 1 October Memorial Committee member who served as deputy chief for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, speaks about the importance of remembering the victims and survivors of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting during a committee session on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County’s 1 October Memorial Committee meets to review and discuss different memori ...
Clark County’s 1 October Memorial Committee meets to review and discuss different memorial concepts for the Oct. 1, 2017 mass shooting on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County’s 1 October Memorial Committee meets to review and discuss different memori ...
Clark County’s 1 October Memorial Committee meets to review and discuss different memorial concepts for the Oct. 1, 2017 mass shooting on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The committee tasked with recommending a memorial for the Las Vegas mass shooting unveiled its choice Wednesday.

The seven-member committee had scored five designs, and they learned the identities of the two finalists — the chosen proposal and an alternate — in real time Wednesday morning.

JCJ Architecture’s “Forever One” concept received the highest score.

Its design includes an “Angel Wall” and 58 beams, or “candles,” to commemorate victims who had died in the immediate hours following the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting at a country music festival — the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

Two additional women died from gunshot wounds suffered at the festival in the months that followed. Committee Chair Tennille Pereira told reporters after the meeting that the JCJ Architecture design will also honor those two victims within its memorial.

OLIN + Andy Scott’s memorial design, the alternate, included large statues of horses.

The memorial will rest on 2 acres of land near the shooting site, near Reno Avenue and Giles Street.

County commissioners will need to decide the next steps for making the memorial, which it will maintain, a reality.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.

