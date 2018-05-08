Las Vegas tourism board tightens employees’ use of airline gift cards

An audit last month found that CEO Rossi Ralenkotter used $17,152 in Southwest Airlines cards for personal travel and Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly, who chairs the board, also used $699 in cards for a trip.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board member Bill Noonan, center, admonished CEO Rossi Ralenkotter for using the agency's resources for personal travel. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Board approved a series of recommendations Tuesday to curb employee misuse of airline gift cards.

Still the chairman of the board’s audit committee said additional measures may be needed to tighten up other travel policies within the publicly funded convention authority

“We’re not done,” said Bill Noonan, a senior vice president at Boyd Gaming. “There could easily be more.”

He declined to provide details, but said the results of a review of the travel policies could be brought before his committee and the full board as early as next month.

An audit last month found that CEO Rossi Ralenkotter used $17,152 in Southwest Airlines cards for personal travel for himself and his family. Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly, who chairs the board, also used $699 in Southwest cards for a trip with his daughter. A lack of internal controls over the cards, which were circulated between 2012 and 2017, led to their misuse for personal travel, the audit concluded.

Authority financial executives discovered the existence of the gift cards in February 2017, but the agency did not report it to the board until February, after the executives confronted Ralenkotter about his personal use. Ralenkotter informed Noonan, who then ordered the review.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal had requested employee gift and travel records months before the gift card disclosure in 2017, but the authority did not provide any records of the airline cards. It maintains there was no process in place at the time to track the use of the cards.

The audit did not address how many employees had access to the cards, which were distributed by Brig Lawson, the agency’s director of business partnerships.

The recommendations approved Tuesday included storing the cards under lock and key and requiring written approval of any gift card requests and recording receipts.

Many of the recommendations already have been put in place, Noonan said.

Last month, Noonan scolded Ralenkotter before the audit committee, saying the tourism chief’s personal use of the cards was “highly inappropriate.”

Ralenkotter earned nearly $900,000 last year in salary, bonus and benefits, according to government watchdog group Transparent Nevada.

After the board meeting Tuesday, Noonan said he was concerned about the authority’s inability to keep track of the gift cards.

“There just weren’t any clear guidelines that you might see in private business,” he said. “The good news is the staff recognizes that and believes we need to do a better job of trying to put more comprehensive policies in place.”

Both Ralenkotter and Weekly took responsibility for their actions last month and have paid back the money to the convention authority. Employees are no longer allowed to use airline cards for personal trips.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands Corp. operates the Sands Expo and Convention Center, which competes with the LVCVA-operated Las Vegas Convention Center.

