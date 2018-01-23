Las Vegas youth center will expand to 24-hour service

“We live in a 24-hour town. If mom comes home at midnight from her shift at Caesars and finds her child in crisis, the cops may not get there until 12:30 (a.m.),” he said. “We’ve got ourselves a potential customer instead of them being in jail.”

Vikki Andrews, and administrative secretary with Clark County Department of Juvenile Justice Services, moves into the new location for The Harbor juvenile assessment center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. The new location at 861 N. Mojave Road in Las Vegas is scheduled to open on Monday. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto)

Clark County Department of Juvenile Justice Services employees Vikki Andrews, left, and Cheryl Wright move into the new location for The Harbor juvenile assessment center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. The new location at 861 N. Mojave Road in Las Vegas is scheduled to open on Monday. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto)

Everette Green with Clark County information technology department sets up a computer in the new location for The Harbor juvenile assessment center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. The new location at 861 N. Mojave Road in Las Vegas is scheduled to open on Monday. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto)

The Harbor juvenile assessment center new location at 861 N. Mojave Road in Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. The new location is scheduled to open Monday. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County will soon provide diversion services to at-risk children around the clock.

The county’s juvenile assessment center will be open 24/7 by Valentine’s Day, according to Juvenile Justice Services director John “Jack” Martin.

Known as The Harbor, the center has coordinated mental health and other intervention services for children since October 2016. The goal is to keep kids from entering the juvenile justice system.

Currently open only on weekdays from 8 a.m. to midnight, The Harbor will better live up to its mission by not closing, Martin said.

“We live in a 24-hour town. If mom comes home at midnight from her shift at Caesars and finds her child in crisis, the cops may not get there until 12:30 (a.m.),” he said. “We’ve got ourselves a potential customer instead of them being in jail.”

About 25 percent of The Harbor’s clients are walk-ins. Many others come from police dropping children off at The Harbor instead of the county’s juvenile detention center. Others are referred directly from the detention center.

Close to 3,000 children have been served, and only about 105 went on to enter the juvenile justice system, Martin said.

“Those numbers alone are incredible,” Martin said. “When we came up with this concept we wanted to divert 50 percent of these kids away from juvenile justice.”

Same name, new home

The Harbor also changed locations Monday.

The center is moving into a re-purposed Metropolitan Police Department training building at North Mojave Road and East Washington Avenue. Police are providing use of the building for free.

Martin said the new location will be better suited for The Harbor’s mission than the current location, which is adjacent to the juvenile detention facilities on North Pecos Road.

“For our walk-in clientele, the detention center could be intimidating,” he said. “(The new location) is smack dab in the middle of one of our high-service areas.”

Second location planned

A second campus should be opened by June, Martin said.

The county is partnering with the Eagle Quest foster care agency, which will run the day-to-day operations of the second location. The campus will be located near the intersection of West Charleston Boulevard and South Jones Boulevard.

Eagle Quest director of operations Dave Doyle said his nonprofit will provide the same services as the county while also lowering costs to the government.

“We’re wrapping these kids in services whether it be tutoring, mentoring, drug education, conflict resolution or anger management,” Doyle said. “We don’t necessarily do it all, but we’re going to partner with local providers to really have a comprehensive service array to meet the families’ unique needs.”

Martin said he’s looking forward to the public-private partnership.

“After a kid is done with in terms of juvenile justice we don’t deal with them. Private partners tend to establish more long-term relationships,” he said.

