Laughlin to get new grocery store by end of August thanks to grant

The small town of Laughlin is getting a new grocery store after its only market closed in March because of the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Clark County said Thursday.

Aldape's Marketplace, which closed in April 2020, is seen in a screenshot. County officials said new market will replace Aldape's in August at 3100 Needles Highway in Laughlin. (Google)

The new full-service market, expected to open by Aug. 30, will be aided by up to $120,000 derived from the county’s share of federal coronavirus relief funding through the CARES Act, according to the county.

The economic development grant will pitch in for expenses such as rent, utility payments, inventory, equipment and renovations. And the market, which will be located at 3100 Needles Highway, where the former one closed, is expected to be open everyday around the clock.

“The closure of the grocery store significantly impacted everyone living in the area,” Commissioner Michael Naft, whose district covers the town deep in Southern Nevada, said in a statement.

Naft said that when Aldape’s Marketplace closed in early April after three decades of operation, county officials immediately started to work with nonprofit organizations to handle emergency food needs for vulnerable residents in the area and to find a new food market.

But no regional or national grocery chains expressed interest in the market, according to the county, so officials worked to recruit a new business into town.

The new market, which will be fully renovated and offer amenities such as a deli and bakery, is required to hire at least 20 full-time employees.

“The grant gives us some financial certainty during these unpredictable times,” market owner Darin Hill said in a statement. “Thanks to the county’s support we are bringing jobs and groceries back to Laughlin this summer.”

