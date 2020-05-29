Lawrence Weekly to host town hall on small businesses reopening

Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly on Monday is hosting a Facebook town hall to answer questions that businesses might have as they set to reopen.

The public is invited to join the 6 p.m. meeting, which will include participation from officials with county business license and economic development departments, and Urban, Latin and Asian chambers of commerce.

Questions may be submitted in advance to ccdistd@clarkcountynv.gov or in real time during the Facebook event, according to the county.

The town hall will be broadcast at Facebook.com/clarkcountynv, Youtube.com/clarkcountynv, Clark County Television and clarkcountynv.gov.

“Now that Gov. Sisolak has authorized the start of Phase 2 of the state’s ‘Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery’ reopening plan, there are a lot of questions in the business community about how to proceed,” Weekly said in a statement. “I’m hopeful this … event will help answer questions that the business community has.”

The county Commission on Tuesday is also expected to discuss how $21.5 million in coronavirus relief funds that it set aside for economic recovery programs may be used to support small businesses.

