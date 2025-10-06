Local businessman makes bid for Justin Jones’ Clark County Commission seat

Albert Mack, the CEO of a private equity firm, will run as a Republican for the Clark County Commission seat currently held by Commissioner Justin Jones, who is not seeking re-election.

Republican Albert Mack, the CEO of a private equity firm called TBD Group, officially launched his campaign Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, for Clark County Commission's District F in the west and southwest Las Vegas valley.

A local businessman and philanthropist has entered the Clark County Commission race to replace Democratic Commissioner Justin Jones, who announced in September he won’t seek re-election.

Republican Albert Mack, the CEO of a private equity firm called TBD Group, officially launched his campaign Monday for Clark County Commission’s District F in the west and southwest Las Vegas valley.

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman had intended to run as a Republican for the seat, but she dropped out to take a job with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Republican Assemblymember Heidi Kasama has also announced she will run for the seat.

In a Monday statement, Mack said he is running to bring “real-world experience and conservative common sense” to the commission.

“Real leadership means solving problems, not creating them,” Mack said in the statement. “I’ve built businesses, met payrolls, and made the tough calls that come with leading teams. County government should work the same way: focused, efficient, and accountable to the taxpayers.”

Mack earned degrees from Tulane University and Loyola Marymount University, according to his campaign. He worked in real estate development and later joined Wynn & Encore Las Vegas. Mack as served on the Metropolitan Police Department’s Use of Force Review Board and has supported several organizations in the community, including Opportunity Village and the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, according to his campaign.

Mack is part of a well-known family in Las Vegas. His grandfather Jerome Mack co-founded the Valley Bank of Nevada and played a role in building UNLV, which named the Thomas & Mack Center in his honor, according to Mack’s campaign.

If elected to the commission, Mack’s goals are to restore “fiscal discipline,” support law enforcement and improve transparency in county government.

“It’s time Clark County had leadership that respects taxpayers, supports growth, and puts people before politics, Mack said in the statement.

