Local governments schedule votes on 30-year property tax extension that pays for police officers

As early as this week, Clark County and Las Vegas could affirm a 30-year extension for a property tax that funds one-quarter of Metropolitan Police Department officer positions, according to meeting agenda items.

The 0.2 percent “ad valorem” tax — which pays for 825 Metro officers — sums up to 20 cents for every $100 assessed on properties within the city and unincorporated county.

The 2025 Legislature approved the extension until 2057, which the local governments have to affirm.

Voters originally greenlit the tax in 1996. It expires in 2027.

The Clark County Commission will consider the extension Tuesday, followed by the Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday.

During special meetings in April, the local governing bodies unanimously endorsed Senate Bill 451, which was introduced by Sen. Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas, after Metro expressed budgetary concerns.

Las Vegas Deputy City Manager Sabra Smith Newby noted at the time that the levy’s extension would not raise taxes.

On the contrary, she said that the funds would just be “gobbled up by the rest of the tax rates that you pay in the tax bill” because of the way the state code is written.

The tax accounts for about $310 on a $3,100 tax bill for a home assessed at $500,000, according to Nevada Senate staff.

State lawmakers argued earlier this year that not approving the extension would leave Metro with an annual shortfall of $158 million.

