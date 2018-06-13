Lombardo with commanding lead in race for Clark County sheriff

The first batch of election results released Tuesday night put Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo at the front of race for the county’s top law enforcement officer.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo briefs the media about the release of audio and video records from the Oct. 1 shooting on the Strip at Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo appeared headed to re-election as the county’s top law enforcement officer.

Preliminary election results released Tuesday night showed Lombardo with a commanding lead in the race for the county’s top law enforcement officer.

By 9 p.m., Lombardo had about 75 percent of the nearly 109,000 votes cast in a crowded race for sheriff.

His closest opponent, retired North Las Vegas police Lt. Tim Bedwell, had just more than 14 percent of the vote. Three other candidates — Gregory Heiny, school police detective Matt Caldwell and former Metropolitan Police Department detective Gordon Martines — had about 10 percent of the vote.

Lombardo has said he would make mental health resources a priority if elected to a second term, including increased resources at the Clark County Detention Center. He was sworn in as sheriff in January 2015.

During the campaign, Lombardo touted his work in putting hundreds of new officers on the streets. He told the Review-Journal in March that he would like to continue adding officers for proactive, community policing.

Bedwell ran his campaign primarily on issues of transparency and school safety. His loudest criticism of Lombardo during the campaign was the sheriff’s handling of department communication after the Oct. 1 Las Vegas Strip shooting.

Bedwell did not join the race until February. Lombardo, however, announced his intention to seek re-election in July. Between Jan. 1 and June 7, Lombardo raised nearly $684,000. In 2017, he raised more than $700,000.

Bedwell raised more than $53,000 between January and June.

