Long-term Clark County COVID-19 metrics continue decline

Maria Mendoza gives a shot to Javier De La Torre of Las Vegas at a COVID-19 vaccination station at Southern Nevada Health District in Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County on Thursday reported 516 new coronavirus cases and 16 deaths, as long-term metrics declined but daily numbers inched higher.

The updates brought totals posted by the Southern Nevada Health District to 648,605 cases and 9,875 deaths. State officials were expected to make an announcement about COVID-19 reporting metrics at an afternoon briefing.

As has been a trend most of this week, the number of cases reported was significantly higher than the two-week moving average. That metric declined again, dropping from 98 on Wednesday to 91. The reason for the apparent disconnect in numbers was not immediately clear.

The same thing happened with the two-week moving average of daily deaths, which held steady at four.

The county’s 14-day test positivity rate, which tracks the percentage of people tested who are found to be infected with COVID-19, decreased by 0.3 percentage point to 5.0 percent. That number has been falling for weeks, especially as testing demand has dropped. Many Nevadans have access to at-home test kits, which are not recorded in the state’s metrics.

Another key metric showed a decline, as the number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in the county dropped from 209 on Wednesday to 203.

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the state reported 553 new cases and 20 deaths, bringing totals posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services to 648,605 cases and 9,895 deaths.

Echoing the county’s trend, new cases were well above the two-week moving average, which nonetheless decreased by eight cases to 129. The two-week moving average of daily deaths held steady at six.

Other metrics also saw slight declines. The 14-day test positivity rate decreased by 0.3 percentage point to 5.5 percent, while the number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 decreased by five, to 247.

As of Thursday, state data showed that 56.73 percent of Nevadans five and older are fully vaccinated, compared with 56.10 percent in Clark County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

