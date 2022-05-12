77°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Clark County

Longtime Clark County Family Court judge announces retirement

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 12, 2022 - 3:49 pm
 
Judge William Voy presides over a case involving two suspects arrested in connection with racis ...
Judge William Voy presides over a case involving two suspects arrested in connection with racist threats against Arbor View High School on April 1, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman
Family Court Judge William Voy listens to a teenage girl's testimony in his courtroom on March ...
Family Court Judge William Voy listens to a teenage girl's testimony in his courtroom on March 26, 2008, during her hearing in connection with prostitution. JOHN GURZINSKI/REVIEW-JOURNAL

Family Court Judge William Voy announced his retirement this week after 24 years on the bench in Clark County.

Voy, who was appointed in 1998, has overseen the Clark County Juvenile Delinquency Court since 2003.

Clark County District Court spokeswoman Mary Ann Price said Voy submitted his letter of retirement on Tuesday. It takes effect May 31.

In 2014, Voy made headlines when he ordered 12 Clark County youth to be returned to his jurisdiction after reports that they were being “hobbled” at the Nevada Youth Training Center in Elko. Hobbling is defined as using a 2-foot chain to connect the wrist restraint to the ankle restraint, preventing the person from standing upright.

He ran uncontested in three consecutive elections until his sister-in-law Cheryl Wingate ran against him in the 2020 primary.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s 2019 Judicial Performance Evaluation showed that 80 percent of responding attorneys recommended that Voy be retained.

Before being appointed, Voy spent a decade as an attorney in Las Vegas and was a captain in the U.S. Army’s judge advocate general’s office, according to his District Court biography.

Voy could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday afternoon.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
CCSD principal opposes policy that prevents him from hiring more teachers
CCSD principal opposes policy that prevents him from hiring more teachers
2
Clark County sees another increase in COVID metrics
Clark County sees another increase in COVID metrics
3
Crash victims’ family: Officers’ minor punishment ‘adds insult to injury’
Crash victims’ family: Officers’ minor punishment ‘adds insult to injury’
4
Gaming Commission gives final OK to MGM’s purchase of Cosmopolitan
Gaming Commission gives final OK to MGM’s purchase of Cosmopolitan
5
Substitute teacher arrested after showing knife to student, police say
Substitute teacher arrested after showing knife to student, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST