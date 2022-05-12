Longtime Clark County Family Court judge announces retirement

Judge William Voy, who was appointed in 1998, has overseen the Clark County Juvenile Delinquency Court since 2003.

Judge William Voy presides over a case involving two suspects arrested in connection with racist threats against Arbor View High School on April 1, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Family Court Judge William Voy listens to a teenage girl's testimony in his courtroom on March 26, 2008, during her hearing in connection with prostitution. JOHN GURZINSKI/REVIEW-JOURNAL

Family Court Judge William Voy announced his retirement this week after 24 years on the bench in Clark County.

Clark County District Court spokeswoman Mary Ann Price said Voy submitted his letter of retirement on Tuesday. It takes effect May 31.

In 2014, Voy made headlines when he ordered 12 Clark County youth to be returned to his jurisdiction after reports that they were being “hobbled” at the Nevada Youth Training Center in Elko. Hobbling is defined as using a 2-foot chain to connect the wrist restraint to the ankle restraint, preventing the person from standing upright.

He ran uncontested in three consecutive elections until his sister-in-law Cheryl Wingate ran against him in the 2020 primary.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s 2019 Judicial Performance Evaluation showed that 80 percent of responding attorneys recommended that Voy be retained.

Before being appointed, Voy spent a decade as an attorney in Las Vegas and was a captain in the U.S. Army’s judge advocate general’s office, according to his District Court biography.

Voy could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday afternoon.

